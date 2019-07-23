8 ways flight attendants are trained to spot victims of human trafficking

caption Flight attendants are trained to spot victims of human trafficking. source Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

About 460,000 victims of human trafficking were identified between 2012 and 2018, according to the US State Department.

To combat this issue, airlines in 2016 began training flight attendants to identify signs that a person may be a victim of human trafficking.

Five flight attendants and Brady Byrnes, the managing director of flight-service recruitment, training, and administration for American Airlines, described to Business Insider eight ways that flight attendants are trained to spot victims of human trafficking.

Of course, it’s important that flight attendants not profile certain kinds of passengers or put themselves in danger, Brady Byrnes, the managing director of flight-service recruitment, training, and administration for American Airlines, told Business Insider.

“We don’t want to put our flight attendants in any harm whatsoever,” he said.

If they suspect a passenger may be a victim of human trafficking, American Airlines flight attendants are trained to report their concerns to the flight’s captain, who can contact the airline’s system-operations-control employees to find out more about the backgrounds of the potential victim and his or her companion, like if they have one-way tickets, Byrnes said.

Byrnes and five flight attendants described to Business Insider eight ways they’re trained to spot victims of human trafficking. Three of the flight attendants asked for anonymity because of a fear of reprisal from their employers.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

A young passenger and an adult are traveling together but don’t look alike and don’t have the same last name.

source Shutterstock/Ruben M. Ramos

Sources: A flight attendant for Delta Air Lines and a flight attendant for United Airlines who spoke with Business Insider on condition of anonymity.

A young passenger is traveling without luggage.

source Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Sources: A Delta flight attendant on condition of anonymity, Brady Byrnes

An adult traveling companion does not allow a young passenger to place a drink order or talk to the flight attendant about where he or she is traveling.

source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Sources: A Delta flight attendant and a flight attendant for Envoy Air who spoke with Business Insider on condition of anonymity, Sally Ann MacLagan (a flight attendant for Mesa Airlines), Alexandrea Tiller (a flight attendant for Spirit Airlines), Brady Byrnes

A young passenger is constantly being watched by an adult companion.

Source: A Delta flight attendant who spoke with Business Insider on condition of anonymity

When asked about his or her trip, a young passenger’s answers frequently change.

source Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

Source: Sally Ann MacLagan

A young passenger’s hand stays very close to an adult’s hand, possibly concealing a handcuff.

Source: Sally Ann MacLagan

A young passenger won’t acknowledge or make eye contact with the flight attendant.

source Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Sources: Alexandrea Tiller, a flight attendant for Envoy Air, a flight attendant for United Airlines who to spoke to Business Insider on condition of anonymity, Brady Byrnes

A young passenger can’t go to the bathroom without being accompanied by an adult.

Source: Alexandrea Tiller

Are you a flight attendant? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.