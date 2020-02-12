What it’s like to be an indie porn director who balances a 9-to-5 job with weekends filming queer erotica inspired by ‘The Matrix’

caption A still shot from the porn film “(W/HOLE)” featuring performers Trouble Clef, the Shape, Parts Authority, and Special Guest. source AORTA Films

Mahx Capacity is the co-founder and director for AORTA Films, a queer-centered indie porn company.

During the day, they work a 9-to-5 job, but on weekends Mahx Capacity creates erotic content that focuses on consent, pleasure, and breaking the boundaries of mainstream pornos.

Their job includes recruiting on-screen talent, having in-depth discussions about consent and kinks, and drawing from their passions for dance and sci-fi entertainment to create one-of-a-kind cinema.

Like most New Yorkers cramming the subways and sidewalks, Mahx Capacity, a 33-year-old with a faux hawk, curly side bangs, and a septum piercing, works a 9-to-5 job.

But those hours during the week support a thriving side hustle: an independent erotic film company, AORTA Films, which makes pornos – five or six in one weekend, to be exact.

Capacity, who uses uses they/them pronouns, co-founded the company in 2015 with two colleagues, as an extension of their existing dance company the AO Movement Collective, to carve out space for new voices, and a touch of creativity, in a space historically dominated by heterosexual white men directing low-fi sex stories with similar formats.

For the project, Capacity and their team created dance performances, 3D-printed jewelry, and films that all took place in a narrative universe they conceptualized for the queer community. Capacity and their colleagues thought up a “queer sci-fi universe time travel epic” that eventually transformed into the class of experimental porn that AORTA films has become known for.

“In addition to being hot and sexy, could it be narrative? Could it be experimental? Could it touch on all of these things we don’t think of porn as usually being able to do?” Capacity told Insider.

Now, six years after releasing their debut, “The O Project,” Capacity and AORTA films are proving that it can.

caption Mahx Capacity. source Maria Baranova

Low budgets require creativity. Capacity uses dance and sci-fi in their pornos.

Indie porn often has more to do with the production process than the topics explored in the films. Small budgets mean indie porn makers have to rely on a do-it-yourself approach, which forces them to get creative.

For Capacity, their dance background has been key, becoming a signature element of the vibe of AORTA Films porno.

“You can kind of see this choreographic intent behind them,” Capacity said of their films. “When I started making porn it really felt like I could be asking all the same questions, focusing on all the same things, and building all the same skills that I did when I was making dances.”

They spotlight diverse body types in the films and use choreography to show the beauty behind them which, as a self-identified fat person, is important to Capacity.

Growing up in the 90s, Capacity is also heavily influenced by sci-fi movies, and other films with a 90s sheen.

“I love sort of a glossy and HD cinematic look while being able to do really experimental performative things,” with the porn talents, Capacity said, adding that “films like ‘The Matrix’ that really played with slow motion and different ways of looking at time, presence, and space will always have like a very firm soft spot in my heart.”

Before filming, Capacity has in-depth discussions with the on-screen talent about their turn-ons and consent

Given the experimental nature of Capacity’s films, they stressed the importance of collaborating with the people they cast in their films.

“In terms of what makes us different, I think we are very much performer-led,” Capacity said. “We work really collaboratively with performers to build the themes,” rather than Capacity or other directors driving the entire vision.

If a performer wants to experiment with a specific kink, for example, Capacity will have a conversation with that performer and match them with another performer so they can create a film of that experience. The result is a more authentic type of porn that acknowledges turn-ons aren’t the same for everyone.

caption A still from the porn film “Jawbreaker,” starring performers Corey More and Papi Femme. source AORTA Films

While preparing for a recent film, Capacity said one performer mentioned they had a fantasy about being a teenager and getting caught masturbating by a babysitter.

“I was like, ‘This is a fantasy. Let’s make this happen. This sounds wonderful,'” Capacity said.

They said that if a performer wants to explore a kink or fetish for the first time during filming, they’ll pair that performer with one who has more experience in that area and let the two feed off of each other.

“I love getting to work with the performers and I love partnering in this way where at the end of the day, we’re building something that neither of us could build alone,” Capacity said. “It’s my job to sort of pull this incredible performance out of them, and it’s their job to sort of pull the choreographic intent out of me.”

Capacity also has in-depth conversations about consent and boundaries with every performer they cast to ensure everyone feels comfortable throughout the filming process. According to Capacity, consent conversations begin months before a film is even shot, and are often done over Skype.

It’s tough to make it as a porn director in New York, so Capacity shoots as many films as possible in a weekend, and stars in some

caption AORTA Films viewers can buy $9 films every month on the company’s Patreon account. source Karl Tapales/Getty Images

Currently, AORTA releases one new porno every month, each costing $9 on Patreon. Fans can also pay more to access the previous films the company has put into the world.

Capacity said their goal in the coming years is to make AORTA Films profitable enough for them to quit their day job and hire full-time staffers.

To get there, they are focusing on output. Capacity films multiple pornos over one weekend to maximize time, rents various spaces around New York City to meet their needs depending on the films’ storylines, and keeps a stash of sex toys in their tiny New York apartment in case a particular film calls for one.

Occasionally, Capacity to act in some of their films.

At first, that was not the plan: Capacity had no intention of being in front of the cameras, concerned that it would be seen as a vanity project. But they said, to their surprise, the experience has been an empowering one. Once they started directing, Capacity’s confidence grew, and being on screen didn’t seem so outlandish.

There aren’t many bodies like Capacity’s in mainstream porn – but a new generation of indie porn directors are changing that

Capacity said the main motivation for their work is to provide “visibility and representation to people who felt like they weren’t represented in porn in a way that they were happy about.”

They realized, as a fat person and performer: “I can do something by being visible here that might be powerful or helpful to other people.”

When Capacity first saw their body on film, they were worried they’d feel embarrassed or self-conscious, but instead, “it was amazing to see my own body on film, feel fine about it, and not feel the weight of everything we’ve been socialized to feel around fat bodies.”