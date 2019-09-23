An Instagram star told us how she uses props to make stunning photos of herself taken at home look like they’re right out of a magazine

caption Kimberly Douglas creates stunning, artistic photoshoots from her home. source Kimberly Douglas

Instagram influencer Kimberly Douglas shares beautiful, artistic photo to her nearly 100,000 followers – and they’re all shot in her own home.

The 23-year-old aspiring model builds stunning sets and outfits herself, and takes the photos with her camera on self-timer.

She also shares behind-the-scenes shots, revealing how much effort goes into each shoot.

The Californian explained to Insider that she wants “to show people that you can create something dope even if you don’t have a huge budget or expensive equipment.”

An Instagram influencer known for her artistic shots says she takes all her photos herself at home.

Kimberly Douglas, who has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, posts photos of herself often inspired by high fashion campaigns – but she creates all the props and sets herself.

For the past three years, the 23-year-old has been not only sharing the stunning photos, but revealing how she created them, too.

“The ultimate goal is to get signed with a modeling agency, but I also like to show people that you can create something dope even if you don’t have a huge budget or expensive equipment,” she told Insider.

“I couldn’t afford a photographer but wanted to get modeling experience and start building my portfolio so I started taking my own photos and it has kind of just taken a life of its own.”

While some shots are inspired by celebrity photos and magazine shoots, others are Douglas’ own ideas.

“I look through Pinterest, watch loads of movies, go on drives around my neighborhood, pray a lot, and I’m always thinking about what I’m going to do next,” Douglas, who’s based in southern California, said.

“Once I have the concept in mind that I’m going to create, how and what angle to take the photo from comes along with it.”

She currently delivers food for Postmates and Door Dash and does other photography work to make ends meet, but the goal is to make a career out of modeling and set design.

Scroll down to see some of Douglas’ best shots – and a behind the scenes look at how she created them.

This stunning rose-filled shot was inspired by a campaign Zendaya shot for Lancôme and Viktor and Rolf’s Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden.

source Kimberly Douglas

To create the image, Douglas bought a ton of pink roses on Amazon and poked them all through foam boards by hand.

source Kimberly Douglas

She didn’t have big enough boards in the end, so ended up lunging in her dress to fit in the shot.

source Kimberly Douglas

This gorgeous photo was taken in Douglas’ garage.

source Kimberly Douglas

She created the long raffia skirt herself.

source Kimberly Douglas

She then climbed up onto a step-ladder to create the illusion of being extra tall.

source Kimberly Douglas

Douglas filled a whole room with balloons for this shot.

source Kimberly Douglas

It was a huge challenge, however, because balloons kept popping.

source Kimberly Douglas

This giant bubble shot is one of Douglas’ more striking images.

source Kimberly Douglas

But it was also one of her more challenging ones: “I got inside the ball, blew it up, (brought a steak knife in there with me just in case things went sideways), air thing fell over, had to get out, set everything back up, I was throwing sheets, sweating and I swear that lamp above me was swinging too much at one point,” she said.

source Kimberly Douglas

Douglas created her own human-sized kaleidoscope for this picture.

source Kimberly Douglas

Douglas said it was one of the hardest shoots she’s ever done: “I had to figure out how to try and create different poses because of how small it was and it was hot.”

source Kimberly Douglas

This shot might look like Douglas is lying down in a forest …

source Kimberly Douglas

… But actually, she was simply standing in front of a rectangle of faux foliage.

source Kimberly Douglas

Perhaps one of the most incredible things about Douglas’ shots is that she takes all the photos herself.

source Kimberly Douglas

She doesn’t even use a tripod, simply propping her camera up, hitting the self-timer, and posing up a storm.

source Kimberly Douglas

