Here’s everything you need to know about KVD Vegan Beauty now that Kat Von D has left the company

caption KVD Vegan Beauty is sold online and at Sephora. source Rob Kim/Stringer/Getty Images

Kat Von D announced on January 16 that she’s sold her namesake beauty brand to Kendo.

People have since questioned how the brand’s restructuring will affect consumers.

The brand confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that it will not change makeup formulas created by Von D, though it will be updating its packaging.

In a statement previously sent to Insider, a KVD Vegan Beauty representative also said that the original founder is “no longer involved in the brand in any capacity.”

Kat Von D shocked the beauty world on January 16 when she announced that she’s sold her namesake beauty brand, which has since been renamed as KVD Vegan Beauty.

Though she assured fans in an Instagram post that the transition would be seamless, many people were left with questions. Some wanted to know if Von D would still profit from the brand, while others wondered if its products would be changed or discontinued.

The brand addressed some of the most common questions in an Instagram post on Monday.

KVD Vegan Beauty doesn’t stand for Kat Von D – despite featuring her initials

The brand said on Instagram that “KVD” now stand for its “ethos and new manifesto.”

“It does NOT stand for a person’s initials,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “We believe in Kindness, Vegan Beauty + Discovery (and Doing good). Check out our manifesto.”

The message seemingly referenced Von D, who founded the newly-renamed brand in 2008.

KVD Vegan Beauty will change its packaging to become more sustainable

“We want to be Earth friendly first!” KVD Vegan Beauty wrote on Instagram. “In order to be eco-friendly, our existing inventory will sell through. As it pertains to packaging for new products, we believe that you’ll love what’s to come.”

“We have an amazing, internationally award-winning creative and packaging team here at Kendo!”

In the comments section, a fan of the brand expressed worry that new packaging would alter KVD Vegan Beauty’s current aesthetic. A social-media representative replied, saying that “the same team that built this brand with Kat are the same ones leading it now, stay tuned!”

caption A Kat Von D representative responds to customer questions on Instagram. source KVD Vegan Beauty/Instagram

Makeup will not be changed or discontinued under the brand’s new ownership

According to the brand’s Instagram post, all products created by Von D and her team will remain on the market. The formula of said products will also stay the same.

However, discontinued products announced prior to Von D’s departure will be removed from the brand. As of October 2019, the brand’s Alchemist Palette, Brow Struck Dimension Powder, Everlasting Glimmer Veils, and Saint & Sinner Perfumes have been discontinued.

The brand’s original founder will not receive profits from KVD Vegan Beauty now that its been sold

After Von D announced the sale of her namesake brand, some people expressed joy that they can now purchase KVD Vegan Beauty products without associating themselves with the tattoo artist, who has a controversial past. Still, some questioned if they’d still be monetarily supporting her in some way.

In a statement previously sent to Insider, a KVD Vegan Beauty representative said Von D is “no longer involved in the brand in any capacity.” The spokesperson also thanked her for her partnership and wished her “the best of luck.”

“Effective immediately, the makeup brand is now re-branded KVD Vegan Beauty, and is 100% owned/operated by KENDO,” the statement said. “Of course, we remain 100% committed to vegan and cruelty-­free, high-performance beauty. Our makeup will always be made with love, not animals!”