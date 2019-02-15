‘Glee’ star Lea Michele reveals the sweet story behind how she met fiancé Zandy Reich

caption Lea Michele, pictured at Wednesday’s Zola event, is engaged to Zandy Reich. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Zola

Lea Michele opened up about her upcoming wedding to Zandy Reich during a discussion with Jennifer Spector, Zola’s Director of Brand, at an event that INSIDER attended at the online wedding planning service’s New York City pop-up store on Wednesday.

The “Glee” star, who partnered with Zola, also revealed that she met Reich at her best friend’s wedding.

Michele and Reich, who’s the president of the clothing brand AYR, were seated next to each other at the event and often crossed paths at parties because they had mutual friends.

The couple got engaged in April 2018 and haven’t set a date for their wedding yet.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Michele told Zola’s Diretor of Brand, Jennifer Spector, at an event that INSIDER attended at the online wedding planning service’s New York City pop-up store on Wednesday. “They always say, ‘It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!’ And I met my fiance at my best friend’s wedding.”

The Emmy-nominated actress, who partnered with Zola to plan her own wedding, explained that she was a friend of the bride, TV executive Stephanie Levinson, and Reich was a friend of the groom.

“They had their siblings as their best man and maid of honor, but we were sort of the closest in the friend area, and we sat next to each other,” Michele said.

Michele added that they didn’t get to immediately talk because “within a couple of minutes,” her friend interrupted and asked if Reich could move over so she could sit next to the actress.

“He moved, and I didn’t see him for a little while,” she recalled. “And then my best friend Stephanie kept being like, ‘You should really hang out with Zandy.'”

Because Michele and Reich shared the same friends, they found themselves crossing paths frequently and eventually started dating.

“He was always around and at a lot of these mutual friends’ events,” she said. “It really all happened when I least expected it. It’s a pretty awesome story.”

In April 2018, Michele revealed that she and Reich, who’s the president of the clothing brand AYR, got engaged.

Michele and Reich haven’t set a wedding date for their nuptials yet, but the actress has already shared some concrete details about what fans can expect. Her longtime friend, Jonathan Groff, will be the maid of honor and Michele also asked “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy to officiate her wedding.

In addition, the actress revealed that she picked out her dress for the ceremony on the same day as her engagement party. Michele also told People that she went with the first outfit that she tried on.