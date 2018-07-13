LeBron James reportedly spends $1.5 million to take care of his body — here’s where it goes

source Ezra Shaw/Getty

In his 15th season, at 33 years old, LeBron James played all 82 games for the first time in his career, then went through a 22-game playoff haul.

Of all of the accomplishments of James’ career, his longevity might be the most impressive.

James is one of the most physically dominant players in the league, but it doesn’t all come naturally. According to reports, James spends seven figures per year, with one report saying $1.5 million, to take care of his body. That covers costs from his home gym, his trainers, masseuses, chefs, appliances, and more.

It’s all worth it for James, who shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Here’s how he spends his money to keep in tip-top shape.

LeBron James reportedly spends seven-figures per year on his body. Malcolm Gladwell once told Bill Simmons that in a conversation with James’ business partner Maverick Carter, Carter said that cost is $1.5 million.

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Sources: ESPN, Bill Simmons

Former teammate Mike Miller said James treats his body like an investment.

source Jason Miller/Getty Images

Miller said, via Bleacher Report:

“Where a lot of people don’t do it, he puts a lot of money behind taking care of his body. A lot of people think it’s a big expense, but that big expense has allowed him to make a lot more money for a long period of time.”

James has a whole team of people that work with him, from trainers to masseuses to chefs.

According to ESPN, when James was having back problems in 2015, he reached out to David Alexander, a trainer he worked with in Miami. Alexander pointed James to Donnie Raimon, a former Navy SEAL and an expert in biomechanics.

Raimon helped James work on his core strength, eventually fixing his back problems. James eventually hired Raimon full time and Raimon moved to Akron to be close to James.

Those core workouts look intense.

James is a workout fiend. He reportedly replicated the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers gyms in his own homes.

James’ family uses the gym, which appears to have his personal logo on the equipment.

A big part of James’ physical work is the various forms of treatment he gets to prepare for and recover from games. He was reportedly one of the first players to invest in a cryo chamber, which uses liquid nitrogen to essentially be a more efficient version of an ice bath.

Source: Bleacher Report

James is also a fan of using the hyperbaric chamber to put more oxygen into his body. It can also increase mental awareness.

He wears compression sleeves, shorts, and boots to stimulate blood flow. The latter are gigantic.

And he wears compression gear on flights after games and gets hooked up to an electro-stimulation machine to flush out toxins and make his muscles contract.

James does some simpler treatments, too, like straight-forward ice baths.

James also has masseuses and is a fan of pedicures.

Source: ESPN

James also has his own chef. James said he generally tries to avoid red meats and sugar, but occasionally he splurges.

Source: ESPN

For a while, James and his wife, Savannah, also owned a juice store in Miami called the Juice Spot. It closed in 2014, and it’s unclear if they opened another anywhere else.

And though it may not go toward his on-court performance, James is a wine connoisseur. He’s had lavish wine parties during the season, which if nothing else, may give him a break from the intense physical prep he goes through.

Now, see how James spends the rest of his money…