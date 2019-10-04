‘The Lion King’ director and stars discuss how the original animated movie influenced the remake

- source
- Walt Disney Studios/Disney
- This summer’s “The Lion King” remake shares some shot-for-shot recreations with the original animated story while delivering some changes to the story with Nala and Simba’s mother, Sarabi.
- In an exclusive clip provided to Insider, director Jon Favreau, Elton John, and stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Billy Eichner reminisce about the original movie, what it meant to them, and explain why they felt like they could make another version of the movie.
- “I actually feel a great bit of responsibility because I just know how much it meant to me,” said Donald Glover, who voices the adult Simba in the new film. “I think me and my brother and sister probably watched it every Saturday for at least a year.”
- Billy Eichner, who voices Timon in the new film, said he did not go back and watch the animated movie before working on the new film.
- After seeing how “The Lion King” was adapted into a different, successful version on Broadway, Favreau saw how the Broadway show and animated movie coexisted while being unique.
- “The Lion King” is available on Blu-ray on Tuesday, October 22 and on digital October 11. You can watch the clip below.