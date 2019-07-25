‘How long can Instagram videos be?’: A breakdown of the length requirements for every type of Instagram video

caption Instagram’s video length requirements vary quite a bit depending on the form of your post. source Reuters

If you’ve shot a great video that you want to post on Instagram, you should be aware of how long Instagram videos can be in their various forms.

Instagram videos in a regular post can only be 60 seconds long, but you can upload and trim videos that are longer than that.

Videos posted in your Instagram Stories can only be 15 seconds in length.

Instagram livestream videos can be up to 60 minutes long.

User videos posted to IGTV have to be between 15 seconds and 10 minutes long. Verified accounts and accounts with a large following can post up to 60 minutes of video on IGTV, however.

If you have an Instagram account, chances are you’ve been using the social media platform to post cute selfies, vacation snaps, and adorable photos of your dog or cat.

However, Instagram isn’t just for static images – the service also allows you to upload video, allowing users to share even more of their lives with their followers.

If you’ve never posted videos on Instagram before, or you’re simply curious as to what the limitations of the feature are, you might be curious to know how long the videos you upload are allowed to be.

The answer is less than straightforward. Basically, it varies depending on where you upload your videos on Instagram’s platform. Here’s what you need to know.

How long can Instagram videos be

Instagram videos in a regular post

If you want to upload a video onto your Instagram account’s feed, i.e. have it show up like a normal photo on your Instagram profile, you should choose a video to upload (or record one) that is less than 60 seconds long.

You can upload a video that is longer than 60 seconds long, but as videos in your Instagram feed can only be a minute long, you’ll need to select which 60 second portion of the video you would like to post.

Instagram videos in Stories

Instagram Stories are a great way to share smaller parts of your day with your followers, without having them posted on your actual feed. Stories expire after 24 hours, making this feature great for videos that are less important than the ones you want to be displayed permanently.

Videos on Instagram stories can only be 15 seconds long. However, there’s an easy workaround to this limitation: videos longer than 15 seconds will automatically be split up into separate segments, and all can be uploaded at once.

caption If you record or upload video longer than 15 seconds to your Stories, it will be split up into 15 second chunks. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Instagram livestream videos

Instagram users can livestream video for up to 60 minutes at a time. All livestreams are saved as videos that can be viewed by your followers later, though you can choose to disable the rewatch feature if you choose.

You can immediately go live again after your 60-minute time limit is up, however, thereby beginning another 60 minute stretch of video broadcasting and recording.

caption Livestreams on IGTV can go up to 60 minutes. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Videos on IGTV

At the moment, videos on IGTV, the app’s forum for long-form video, have to between 15 seconds and 10 minutes in length for most users. Verified accounts and accounts with a large follower count can post IGTV videos that are up to 60 minutes in length.

