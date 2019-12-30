A C-section is often quicker than a natural birth, but doctors only recommend it under certain circumstances

caption Doctors will make a second incision in your uterus before removing the baby. source Box5/Getty Images

Doctors recommend C-sections when a baby is turned the wrong way, to mothers who’ve already had a C-section, and in other specific circumstances.

The two stages of the procedure – 5 to 15 minutes to get the baby out and 25 minutes to repair the mother – add up to 30 to 40 minutes.

Although they remain low, your risk of complications like bleeding or infection increases with a C-section.

If you give birth to your baby by C-section, you can expect the procedure to take about forty-five minutes.

While having a C-section puts you at a higher risk of complications than a vaginal birth, doctors emphasize that it’s still quite safe.

“We tell people if a C-section is needed, don’t view that as the end of the world,” says Curtis Hoegh, MD, an OB-GYN physician at UnityPoint Health in Iowa. “The best thing is that you have a healthy mother and baby when all is said and done.”

It only takes about five minutes to get the baby out

Preparation for a C-section takes about 15 minutes. That’s when an anesthesiologist will usually give you a spinal anesthetic to numb you from the waist down, so you’ll be conscious throughout the procedure.

After that, doctors proceed with the surgery. They’ll usually make a bikini incision, also called a Pfannenstiel incision, which is a horizontal cut just above the pubic bone that goes through the abdominal wall. Then, doctors will make a second incision in your uterus before removing the baby. This whole process takes about five to fifteen minutes.

Under extremely urgent circumstances, a doctor may make a vertical uterine incision, says to Hoegh. However, doctors try to avoid this since it means if the woman becomes pregnant again, she will have no choice but to give birth by C-section.

After the baby has been delivered, doctors may give the baby to your partner, or even to you as surgery is completed. Repairing the incision takes about 25 minutes, he says.

By comparison, a vaginal birth generally takes 12 to 24 hours the first time you give birth, and less for later pregnancies, Hoegh says.

For normal pregnancies, a C-section is riskier than vaginal birth

Under certain circumstances, a C-section is the safest way to give birth. But, for most pregnancies, the procedure may pose a greater risk to the health of the mother than vaginal delivery, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

If you have a C-section, you are at risk for complications including:

injuries to your bowel or bladder

blood clots

blood loss

infections

reactions to medication or anesthesia

That said, these problems occur in a small number of women and are usually preventable.

Hoegh says that the overall rates of complications are low. “Vaginal delivery is very safe, but again things can happen unexpectedly. The same with a C-section,” he says. “Both are very safe methods of delivery.”

When to get a C-section

You can request an elective C-section. However, Hoegh says these cases are quite rare. “We will do that if they really want to do it. Obviously, we usually tell them what the risks are,” he says.

The majority of births in the US are still vaginal births. In 2018, 31.9% of all deliveries occurred by C-section. The rate varies by state. In 2010, New Jersey had one of the higher rates, at 38.8%, while Alaska was on the lower end at 22.6%.

Most of the time, you may have a C-section for reasons that are out of your control. Some of the main reasons include:

Your baby is oriented the wrong way, which can increase your risk of breech birth.

Your labor isn’t progressing properly. For instance, your contractions may not be dilating your cervix enough for the baby to pass through.

You’re giving birth to more than one baby.

Your fetus is very large. If your doctor estimates that your baby weighs at least 9.9 pounds, he or she may recommend a C-section.

You have a condition called placenta previa, which is when your placenta covers the opening of your cervix, blocking the way out for your baby.

You have a medical condition that prevents you from having a vaginal delivery.

You’ve had a C-section before.

