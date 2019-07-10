Here’s how long it takes a Fitbit to charge, and how long its battery should last

caption Once it has a full charge, most Fitbits can last up to a week. source Fitbit

Most Fitbits will be fully charged within two hours when connected to a standard USB outlet, though some may fully charge in an hour or less.

When properly charged, a Fitbit‘s battery could last between five and seven days before requiring another charge, depending on the model of your device and how actively you use it.

When the battery life of your Fitbit is running low, the device will tell you it’s time to charge, using a battery icon, a flashing red light, or even an audio reminder, depending on the Fitbit model you have.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Since its founding in 2007, Fitbit has released multiple different versions of its smart activity trackers.

These wristwatch-style devices monitor your heart rate, step count, sleep cycles, and other biometrics, the tracking of which may help with weight loss, fitness, and general wellness goals.

But to use any of a Fitbit’s features in your daily routine, you’ll need to fully charge the device periodically.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How long a Fitbit can hold a charge

Most Fitbit devices can be worn continuously for up to five days without needing a charge, and they will remind you before it’s time for a charging session with on screen battery icons, flashing LED lights, and even audio prompts.

Fitbit models like the Ace and the Alta series use a charging cable that clips onto the back of the tracker. The Blaze must be removed from its wristband and set into a charging cradle. The Flyer connects to a USB cable. And the Inspire series devices use a magnetic charging cable that adheres to the back of the hardware.

How long it takes to charge a Fitbit

Whichever Fitbit charging system your device uses, the same holds true for Fitbit charging time: two hours connected to the charger will be enough to power that Fitbit battery up to 100%.

If the device isn’t near a full drain, it could take an hour or less to charge a Fitbit.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: