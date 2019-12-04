How to check how long you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription in 3 simple steps

- source
- You can see how long you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription through your PS4’s Membership menu.
- PlayStation Plus subscriptions cost $9.99 per month, $24.99 for 3 months, or $59.99 for a year – your access to PlayStation Plus will expire once that time period is up, unless you pay again.
- Through the Membership menu, you can also turn on auto-renewal, so you don’t have to worry about your PlayStation Plus membership expiring.
If you’ve been enjoying your PlayStation Plus membership, you might be considering renewing the membership once your subscription period is up.
Or maybe you’ve decided that PS+ isn’t for you, and want to know when your subscription will expire.
In either case, it’s easy to figure out how much time you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription. Here’s how to see it.
How to check how long you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription
1. From your PlayStation 4’s homescreen, navigate to the top-left of the screen, to the PS+ icon. Press the X button once you reach it.
2. On the next screen, select “Manage Membership” and press X.
3. Select “Subscription” and press X.
You should now be able to view details about your PlayStation Plus subscription, including when the subscription expires and when it’s up for renewal.
You can also turn the “Auto-Renewal” function on or off from this screen, which will control whether or not your PlayStation Plus subscription will be renewed automatically at the end of the subscription period.
