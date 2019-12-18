How long you should breastfeed to keep your baby healthy

caption 70% of women don’t breastfeed for long enough, according to the CDC. source Cavan Images/Getty Images

Breastfeeding offers many health benefits for both baby and mom.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months of an infant’s life.

While breastfeeding does provide benefits, other factors, like low milk supply, may play a part in how long you are able to breastfeed.

This article was reviewed by Danika Severino Wynn, CNM, IBCLC, a Maven Clinic Midwife & Lactation Consultant.

An estimated 80% of women in the US start breastfeeding their newborns after birth. But only 30% continue to breastfeed for the recommended amount of time. Here’s what you need to know about how long you should breastfeed.

The benefits of breastfeeding

Hundreds of studies, dating as far back as the ’70s, have shown that breastfeeding offers many short and long-term health benefits for infants. That’s because breastmilk contains antibodies that help to:

Breast milk also boosts a newborn’s immune system by providing antibodies and nutrients that help the immune system develop says Jody Segrave-Daly, a NICU nurse and international board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) in Hershey, Pennsylvania. And the longer you breastfeed, the more protection you can offer your baby.

Moreover, breastfeeding also offers benefits for mom as it can lower the risk of breast or ovarian cancer.

Official recommendations say to breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months of your child’s life.

After that, both organizations recommend continuing to breastfeed while slowly introducing complementary solid foods. A baby’s iron stores start to deplete around four months of age, and because breast milk does not contain much iron, you should introduce solids between four and six months.

In total, the WHO recommends continuing to breastfeed up to two years, while the AAP recommends breastfeeding for one year or longer as “mutually desired by mother and infant.”

But not all mothers last a year. According to a 2016 CDC report, 50% of women were still breastfeeding 6 months after giving birth and only 30% were breastfeeding after one year.

Choosing what works for you

Breastfeeding offers many health benefits, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best choice for everyone.

You may find breastfeeding to be painful or you may not produce enough milk for your infant’s needs. These issues can be addressed by working with a lactation consultant, though even with the proper support, these issues can not always be solved, says Lynnette Hafken, an IBCLC in Rockville, Maryland.

While it’s important to consider medical recommendations, it’s also important to think about other life factors and how they may affect your ability to breastfeed, Hafken says. In cases where you find you can’t or don’t want to exclusively breastfeed for the recommended amount of time, infant formula is a healthy alternative.

“Only the mother herself can determine whether it is worth continuing to seek solutions, or whether stopping is the right decision,” Hafken says.

If you do decide to stop breastfeeding, Hafken recommends gradually weaning by dropping one breastfeeding session every few days and having another person bottle feed the baby.

The longer you breastfeed, the greater the protection

Breastfeeding for any amount of time, even if it’s only a few days or weeks, helps protect your baby from illness.

If you find you want to breastfeed beyond the recommended amount of time, your breast milk will continue to provide key nutrients, including protein, fat, and vitamins like B12 and B6. Though it’s important to make sure your child also receives adequate amounts of complementary foods for well-rounded nutrition, Segrave-Daly says.

