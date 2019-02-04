Here’s how long you can keep condiments after you open them

caption Most condiments stay fresh longer if they’re kept in the refrigerator. source Wonderlane/Flickr

Condiments like hot sauce and Sriracha can remain good for a year or more after you open them.

Certain condiments, like salad dressing and mayonnaise, need to be refrigerated after they’re opened to maximize their shelf life.

Some condiments, like yellow mustard and ketchup, can be stored in the pantry or refrigerator after they’re opened, but their shelf life varies depending on the storage method.

There are dozens of condiments out there, and chances are you have some of them in your kitchen. But because they’re typically used in small quantities, they tend to linger for a while.

Although condiments are designed for the long haul – many remain good for weeks or months after opening – they all eventually expire. Here’s how long you can keep certain condiments after you open them.

Ketchup stays good for up to six months after opening.

caption Ketchup lasts for up to a month in the pantry. source Adam Berry/Getty

Ketchup is a tomato-based condiment that’s a popular topping for hot dogs, burgers, and fries. To maximize its shelf life, you should put it in the refrigerator after you open it. According to the Food Marketing Institute, a bottle of ketchup is good for up to six months after opening as long as it’s kept in the fridge.

Do you prefer room-temperature ketchup? You can keep an open bottle for up to one month in the pantry.

You can keep yellow mustard in the refrigerator for a year.

caption Mustard lasts in the pantry for about a month. source m01229 / Flickr

Yellow mustard is another popular condiment in North America that’s used on sandwiches, in potato salad, and as part of other dishes. It’s tangy and made from mustard seeds, water, and vinegar. An opened bottle of mustard can be kept in the refrigerator for up to one year or in the pantry for a month, according to the Food Marketing Institute.

Mayonnaise stays good for about three months after it’s opened.

caption Mayonnaise should be refrigerated. source Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mayonnaise is typically made with egg yolks and should be refrigerated after opening. It’s good for about three months after it’s opened, according to Texas A&M University.

Hot sauce has a comparatively long life span.

caption Hot sauce can last for up to five years. source INSIDER

This spicy, pepper-based sauce has a much longer life span than other condiments. When it’s stored in the refrigerator, it can last for three to five years. Hot sauce stored in the pantry is good for up to six months, according to Still Tasty.

Relish is good for up to a year.

caption Relish should be refrigerated after it’s opened. source Cameron Evans/INSIDER

You’ve probably seen this pickle-infused condiment at baseball stadiums and grocery stores. As long as the relish is refrigerated after opening, Still Tasty noted that it should be good for up to one year.

Sriracha can stay good for up to two years.

caption Sriracha can last for up to nine months in the pantry. source Sydney Kramer

Sriracha, a spicy, thick red sauce, is usually sold in a large bottle, which means you probably don’t move through it as fast as some of the other condiments in your home. Like other hot sauces, this one stays good for a while after you open it. When stored in the refrigerator, it can remain good for up to two years. If kept in the pantry, sriracha keeps its flavor for six to nine months.

You can keep hoisin sauce in the fridge for more than a year.

caption The thick, dark sauce is often used as a dip or glaze. source Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

Opened hoisin sauce can last for more than a year in the refrigerator. The sauce is fairly thick and dark in color. It’s primarily used in Chinese cooking for basting and dipping.

Tartar sauce can last for about six months.

caption Tartar sauce should be refrigerated. source rick/Flickr

Opened bottles of tartar sauce should remain good for up to six months as long as they’re kept in the refrigerator. If you suspect your tartar sauce is going bad, check the bottle for an expiration date. If it has a strange odor or appears to have lost its texture, it’s probably time for a new bottle.

Honey lasts for up to a year.

caption Unlike most condiments and sauces, honey shouldn’t be kept in the fridge. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honey can be drizzled on fruit, granola, fries, and other foods. In general, it shouldn’t be stored in the refrigerator. It’s best to keep opened bottles of honey in your pantry, where they’ll last for up to one year.

Salsa and taco sauces last for only one month.

caption Salsa goes bad faster than most condiments. source Shawn Allen/Flickr

Taco Tuesday, anybody? If you’re reaching far back in your refrigerator for a jar of salsa or taco sauce, check the expiration date. These items are usually best if they’re consumed within one month of opening.

Horseradish lasts for three to four months.

caption You should keep the spicy sauce in the fridge. source invizbk/Getty

Horseradish has a strong, spicy smell and flavor. It should be stored in the refrigerator after it’s been opened, where you can expect it to last three to four months.

Opened jars of pesto stay fresh for only about three days.

caption Once you open a jar of pesto, use it fast. source Julie K./ Yelp

Store-bought jars of pesto should be stored in the refrigerator. Typically, pesto will stay fresh for about three days after you open it.

Barbecue sauce can last up to nine months.

caption Barbecue sauce lasts longer in the fridge. source jeffreyw/Flickr

According to Still Tasty, barbecue sauce that’s been opened and stored in the pantry is good for about a month. To get more out of your barbecue sauce, consider storing it in the refrigerator. It should last for six to nine months there.

Jams and jellies stay good for six months.

caption You should keep jams and jellies in the fridge. source Rachel Hathaway/Flickr

Jams and jellies are essential for PB&Js and great on toast. They’re best kept in the refrigerator for up to six months after opening.

Salad dressing goes bad about three months after it’s opened.

caption Make sure the bottle isn’t cracked; it’ll cause the dressing to go bad faster. source Brendan Hoffman/Getty

Bottles of salad dressing should be refrigerated after opening, and it’s best to consume them within three months. Check the expiration date and throw away the bottle if it’s been damaged in any way (such as a cracked lid). The exposure to air can cause the product to spoil sooner.

