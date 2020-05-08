What the top 25 colleges and universities in the US have said about their plans to reopen in fall 2020, from postponing the semester to offering more remote coursework

caption Harvard University students prepare to leave campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Tufts University

caption Tufts University is in Massachusetts.

Location: Medford, Massachusetts

Tuition: $29,449

COVID-19 updates: Tufts University is unsure it will reopen in the fall, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser told the Tufts Daily. This comes after the University announced hiring, wage, and salary freezes and suspension of all capital projects on April 14. The school lost an estimated $15 million amid the pandemic.

Georgetown University

caption Georgetown University is in Washington, DC.

Location: Washington, DC

Tuition: $27,420

COVID-19 updates: Georgetown University has not released plans for the fall 2020 semester yet.

University of Michigan

caption The University of Michigan.

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tuition: $16,408

COVID-19 updates: According to a COVID-19 update on May 7 on the University of Michigan website, President Mark Schlissel said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the university reopening in the fall for in-person coursework, but that the steps to get there remain unclear.

Amherst College

caption Amherst College is in Massachusetts.

Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Tuition: $19,519

COVID-19 updates: In a virtual town hall for Amherst College students on April 22, President Biddy Martin said the university hopes to have a decision on the status of the fall semester by June.

Bowdoin College

Location: Brunswick, Maine

Tuition: $24,447

COVID-19 updates: Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose told students in an email on April 2 that the university expects to make a decision about how the university will reopen in the fall on June 15, the Bowdoin Orient’s Andrew Bastone reported.

Cornell University

caption Cornell University is in Ithica, New York.

Location: Ithaca, New York

Tuition: $31,449

COVID-19 updates: In an April 30 statement to the Cornell community, Michael Kotlikoff, provost of the university, said that while fall 2020 courses will resume, it is too early to guarantee that students could return to campus and courses could take place in person.

The University of Southern California

Location: Los Angeles, California

Tuition: $32,892

COVID-19 updates: The University of Southern California has yet to release updates regarding reopening in fall 2020.

The University of Chicago

caption The University of Chicago is in Illinois.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Tuition: $34,834

COVID-19 updates: The University of Chicago has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.

The University of Notre Dame

caption The University of Notre Dame is in Indiana.

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Tuition: $27,453

COVID-19 updates: The Observer reported on April 28 that the University of Notre Dame sent an email to faculty stating that it will announce plans for the fall semester by mid-June.

The California Institute of Technology

caption The California Institute of Technology is in Pasadena.

Location: Pasadena, California

Tuition: $24,466

COVID-19 updates: The California Institute of Technology hasn’t released a fall 2020 reopening plan yet.

Dartmouth College

caption Dartmouth College is in New Hampshire.

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Tuition: $22,303

COVID-19 updates: Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble told the Dartmouth that a decision about how to conduct the fall 2020 term will likely be made in June or July.

Washington University

caption Washington University is in St. Louis.

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Tuition: $27,777

COVID-19 updates: Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin told the Source that the university will reopen in the fall, but it is still figuring out how.

Pomona College

caption Pomona College is in California.

Location: Claremont, California

Tuition:$18,427

COVID-19 updates: Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr told the Los Angeles Times the university is considering delaying the start of the fall semester or switching to partial remote coursework.

Vanderbilt University

caption Vanderbilt University is in Nashville, Tennessee.

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Tuition: $23,295

COVID-19 updates: Vanderbilt University Chancellor Susan Wante tweeted on April 21 that decisions for how to reopen in the fall have not been made yet.

Northwestern University

caption Northwestern University is in Illinois.

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Tuition: $26,099

COVID-19 updates: According to the Northwestern University website, a plan for how fall courses will be conducted is not in place yet and fall course registration has been postponed until at least late July.

Rice University

caption Rice University is in Houston, Texas.

Location: Houston, Texas

Tuition: $24,131

COVID-19 updates: Rice University President wrote in a letter to students on May 4 that the university expects to reopen campus in the fall, and it is considering regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including flexible start dates for international students and some remote coursework, Houston Chronicle’s Brittany Britto reported.

The University of Pennsylvania

caption The University of Pennsylvania campus.

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuition: $24,539

COVID-19 updates: In a coronavirus update on the University of Pennsylvania website dated April 27, the university said it plans to have a combination of remote and in-person courses in fall 2020.

Columbia University

caption Columbia University is in New York.

Location: New York City

Tuition: $22,824

COVID-19 updates: Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger updated the community on April 23 confirming that the university will reopen in the fall, and details about how will be announced over the next two months.

Brown University

caption Brown University is in Rhode Island.

Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Tuition: $25,651

COVID-19 updates: Brown University President Christina Paxson told the Wall Street Journal that she thinks the university will have in-person classes, but that some students may continue to work remotely anyway.

Duke University

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Tuition: $22,011

COVID-19 updates: Duke University President Vincent Price announced on April 14 that decisions about how to reopen for the fall semester will be finalized in August, Duke Today reported.

Princeton University

caption Princeton University is in New Jersey.

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Tuition: $16,302

COVID-19 updates: Princeton University President Chris Eisgruber told the Princeton community that the university will decide whether classes for fall 2020 will be conducted online or in-person in early July.

Harvard University

caption Harvard University students prepare to leave campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Tuition: $17,030

COVID-19 updates: Harvard University provost Alan M. Garber told members of the Harvard Community in a letter dated April 27 that the university is committed to reopening in the fall, but that it must prepare to function entirely remotely to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yale University

caption Yale University is in New Haven, Connecticut.

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Tuition: $18,053

COVID-19 updates: Peter Salovey, president of Yale University told the Yale community in an email on April 21 that the university will announce plans for the fall semester in July, Yale Daily News’s Valerie Pavilonis reported.

Stanford University

caption Stanford University in California.

Location: Stanford, California

Tuition: $16,562

COVID-19 updates: In a Stanford University faculty senate meeting on April 16, Aron Rodrigue and Stephanie Kalfayan, co-chairs of the Fall Planning Task Force said that a plan for the fall 2020 semester will likely be presented to the president and provost of the university in May, the Stanford Daily’s Michael Espinosa reported.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

caption The Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Tuition: $22,230

COVID-19 updates: According to several coronavirus updates on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) website, the college is working on a fall 2020 reopening plan.

