How much luggage you can bring on every US domestic flight and how much it will cost you

Some airlines, such as Alaska and Delta, let passengers bring a carry-on bag and a personal item for free.

Others, including Allegiant and Frontier, charge for carry-on luggage.

Most airlines have a fee for checking baggage.

Everyone loves a good bargain, and travelers are no exception. Although budget airlines offer cheaper plane tickets, they often charge extra for luggage.

To find out the extent to which baggage fees factor into travel costs, INSIDER researched and compared various US airlines’ policies.

As a note, these are the prices list at the time of publication and prices may vary depending on your ticket or special airline memberships. It’s always best to double-check the airline’s official website at the time you book your flight.

Here’s how many bags you can bring on every domestic flight in the US – and how much it will cost you.

On Alaska Airlines, you can bring a carry-on bag and one personal item for free.

caption Alaska Airlines doesn’t charge you for a carry-on bag. source Philip Pilosian/ Shutterstock

Alaska Airlines allows travelers to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item (i.e., a purse or laptop) aboard its flights for free. It costs $30 to check one bag, $40 to check a second bag, and $100 for each additional checked bag.

Allegiant Air charges between $10 and $75 for carry-on luggage.

caption Allegiant Air’s prices depend on how far you’re traveling. source Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock

On Allegiant Air, passengers pay between $10 and $75 to bring a carry-on bag. Prices are based on how far you’re traveling and when you add baggage to your itinerary.

Travelers pay between $25 and $35 to check up to four bags at the time of booking. However, it costs a fixed fee of $45 to check luggage if you wait until the day of your departure.

American Airlines allows passengers to check up to 10 bags.

If you fly on American Airlines, it’s free to bring a carry-on bag and a personal item. On domestic flights, you can check up to 10 bags, with the first bag costing $30, the second $40, and the third $150. Each additional bag will cost $200 a piece.

On Cape Air, you can bring a carry-on bag or a personal item for free.

Cape Air lets travelers carry on one bag or personal item for free. Depending on where you’re flying, it’s either free or costs $30 to check your first bag of up to 50 pounds. You’ll pay $40 to check a second bag, and $80 to check a third.

It’s free to bring a carry-on bag and one personal item on Delta Air Lines.

caption Your carry-on bag is free on US domestic Delta flights. source Shutterstock / Markus Mainka

Delta passengers are allowed to bring a carry-on and a personal item for free. To check one bag (under 50 pounds), it costs $30. You can check a second bag for an additional $40.

But there are some notable exceptions. For example, according to Delta, all passengers traveling to or from Key West, Florida are limited to one checked bag with no exceptions.

It costs at least $35 to bring a carry-on bag on Frontier Airlines.

Frontier charges passengers $35 to bring a carry-on bag when they book online. It costs $30 to check a first bag, $45 to check a second bag, and $85 for each subsequent bag.

Prices for carry-ons and checked bags increase if you add luggage after booking or on the day of departure.

Hawaiian Airlines passengers can bring a carry-on bag and a personal item for free.

caption For flights within Hawaii, the cost of checking a bag is lower than if you’re not flying within the state. source Wikipedia

Passengers on Hawaiian can bring a personal item and a carry-on bag for free. Checked bag fees vary depending where you’re flying.

For flights within Hawaii, it costs $25 to check one bag, $35 to check a second bag, and $50 for every additional bag. If you’re traveling between Hawaii and North America, you’ll pay $30 for your first checked bag and $40 for your second, with each additional bag costing $100.

Those flying first class can check up to two bags for free.

JetBlue allows passengers to bring a carry-on and a personal item free of charge.

caption If you opt for the Blue Flex fare, you’re not charged for your first two checked bags. source Getty Images/Allison Joyce

You can bring a carry-on and a personal item for free on JetBlue. How much you’ll pay for checked baggage depends on which fare option you select.

For example, with the Blue fare, it costs $30 to check one bag, $40 to check a second, and $150 for every additional bag. Opting for the Blue Flex fare means you can check two bags for free (three or more bags will still cost $150 a piece).

Silver Airways lets passengers bring a carry-on bag and a personal item for free.

Silver passengers are allowed to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item for free. Your first checked bag of up to 50 pounds will cost $30 and a second will cost $40. Any additional checked bags will cost $100 each.

You can check up to two bags for free on Southwest Airlines.

caption You’re not checked for your first or second bag. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Southwest permits travelers to bring one carry-on and one personal item free of charge.

Thanks to its “Bags Fly Free” policy, the airline also doesn’t charge passengers for their first and second checked bags. However, it costs $75 per bag to check any additional luggage.

Fees vary by destination, but Spirit Airlines charges $35 per carry-on for most domestic flights.

caption In some cases, you’re charged for a carry-on bag, too. source Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock

Spirit‘s Bare Fare pricing includes one free personal item. Although fees will vary by destination, the standard price for bringing a carry-on bag aboard most domestic US flights is roughly $26 to $35 when you book online.

You can check up to five bags. The standard price for one checked bag is $30 ($21 for $9 Fare Club members). A second will cost $40 to check, while a third, fourth, and fifth checked bag will cost $85 each.

It costs at least $30 to bring a carry-on bag on Sun Country Airlines.

caption Your carry-on costs extra. source Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Only your personal item is free if you’re flying on Sun Country. If you want to bring a carry-on, it costs $30 to add one to your initial booking. You can also check up to two bags during your booking for $30 each. To check additional luggage, you’ll have to pay $35 per bag at the airport.

If your United Airlines ticket is above Basic Economy class, it’s free to bring a carry-on and a personal item.

caption Their Basic Economy ticket doesn’t allow you a free carry-on bag. source Shutterstock / verzellenberg

Unless you have a Basic Economy ticket, which means only a personal item is free, there’s no charge for bringing a carry-on bag on a United flight.

For most of the airline’s domestic US flights, it costs $30 to check one bag and $40 to check a second. Any additional bags will cost $150 each to check. Prices may vary depending on location.

