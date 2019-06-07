How many devices you can use with your Netflix subscription, broken down by each plan

caption The number of devices you can watch Netflix on at once depends on your subscription. source Reuters

Netflix lets you watch video on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for families that share a single Netflix account.

Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on one device (Basic), two devices (Standard), or four devices (Premium) at a time.

You can also set up as many as five profiles, so everyone who shares an account can have their own personalized recommendations and viewing history.

When “Back to the Future” came out in 1985, Michael J. Fox’s 1955 family was incredulous that anyone would ever have more than one television in their home.

If only they knew: A recent study says we now have an average of seven screens, thanks to phones, tablets, and TVs. With all these screens in our homes, how many can you use with Netflix at one time?

It depends on what Netflix plan you subscribe to. The Netflix Basic plan allows you to stream to one device at a time. A device is considered anything that can log into Netflix and play video, including mobile devices, computers, and TVs. The Standard plan lets you stream to two devices. Finally, the Premium plan allows for four simultaneous devices.

There was a time when Netflix imposed a maximum number of devices that could be connected to your account (whether or not they were currently streaming) but that limitation no longer exists – you can log into Netflix with as many devices you like, as long as you don’t try to stream from too many at once.

Note that Netflix also lets you create up to five profiles. This is convenient for families, so partners and kids can each have their own profile, complete with individual viewing history and recommendations, and use it to watch video on their own devices.

How many devices you can use with Netflix

In summary, here’s what you are allowed to do with your Netflix account:

You may create up to five user profiles.

The Basic plan lets you stream to one device at a time.

The Standard plan lets you stream to two devices at a time.

The Premium plan lets you stream to four devices at a time.

