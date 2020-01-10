‘How many devices can you use on YouTube TV?’: You can connect up to 3 devices to your subscription at once — here’s how that compares to other streaming services

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can connect up to three devices to your YouTube TV subscription at the same time.
- If you are watching YouTube TV on your phone and TV simultaneously, it counts as two devices in use.
- While each YouTube TV subscription supports up to six separate accounts, the three device limit still applies at all times, regardless of which account is using the platform.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A slightly steep monthly price aside, YouTube TV is excellent in many ways – with its vast catalog of classic shows and movies and its access to live television across categories ranging from sports to news and beyond, the platform is diverse in its offerings.
You can connect up to three devices to a YouTube TV subscription at once – here’s how that compares to other streaming services
While at first the fact that you can only stream YouTube TV to three devices simultaneously per account might not seem all that generous, it’s in fact more than you get with most streaming video platforms.
- source
- YouTube
A basic Netflix account, for example, does not allow simultaneous streaming; you are limited to watching content on one device at a time. With a standard Netflix account you can watch on two devices at the same time, and with a premium account, you can watch on four devices at once. (Netflix Premium is only $15.99 per month, so that’s a pretty solid deal, though.)
With Amazon Prime Video, you are also allowed to stream content on three devices at once, but only two of them can watch the same content at the same time.
Hulu allows even fewer devices when it comes to simultaneous streaming. On Hulu, only two devices can stream video at the same time. If you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you do have the option to pay an extra $9.99 a month, on top of the basic $54.99 a month for Hulu + Live TV, for the Unlimited Screens Add-On, which allows you to stream on unlimited devices that are connected to your home network and three mobile devices.
If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, consider the new kid on the block, Disney Plus. For just $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, you can get a subscription that allows four devices to simultaneously screen movies and shows from the vast Disney library.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
You can’t get YouTube TV on a PS4, but you can watch regular YouTube – here’s how
-
YouTube TV doesn’t offer 4K streaming, but you can find some 4K content on YouTube – here’s what you need to know
-
How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription using a computer or mobile device
-
How to add premium channels to YouTube TV including Showtime, Starz, and sports packages
-
How to add accounts to your YouTube TV account with a family group, so you can share one subscription with up to 5 other people