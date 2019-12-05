Meet Kris Jenner’s 10 grandchildren who are the future stars of the Kardashian clan

caption Kris Jenner has built an empire on her family name. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Over the past decade, self-described momager Kris Jenner has built an empire on her family name.

The Kardashian-Jenner brand has spawned numerous reality TV series, as well as several makeup lines, fragrances, and apps.

In that time, Jenner, 64, has also seen her family grow. The mother of six kids from two marriages is now also a grandma to 10 grandkids.

Below, here’s a complete guide to the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Lucy Yang and Chloe Pantazi contributed to previous versions of this post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest child, Mason Dash Disick, was born on December 14, 2009.

caption Mason is the eldest of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren. source @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott filmed Mason’s birth on his personal camera, and the footage was later shared with the producers of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” Kourtney, 40, said after giving birth to Mason, as seen on “KUWTK.”

“It’s honestly like a little piece of me was just reborn,” said Scott, 35. “And I’m so happy I’m here with Kourtney.”

Their second child and only daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, was born on July 8, 2012.

caption Scott Disick was Kourtney’s longtime partner. source @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

When North West was born nearly a year after Penelope, the cousins became fast friends, often dressing up for Halloween and celebrating their birthdays together.

Kourtney and Scott welcomed their third child, Reign Aston Disick, into the world on December 14, 2014.

caption Reign shares the same birth date as his older brother, Mason. source @kourtneykardash/Instagram

One year after Reign’s birth, in 2015, the couple split for good and ended their tumultuous nine-year-long, on-and-off relationship. They now co-parent their three young children.

Kim Kardashian West gave birth to her first child, North West, on June 15, 2013.

caption Kim Kardashian West is the second child of Kris and Robert Kardashian. source Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

Before they got married in 2014, Kim and Kanye West welcomed their first child.

The KKW Beauty founder later opened up about her battle with preeclampsia, a serious condition that affects around five to 8% of women during their pregnancies. In a post on her website, Kim revealed that North arrived almost six weeks early after an induced labor, due to complications from preeclampsia.

Immediately following North’s delivery, Kim suffered from yet another complication called placenta accreta, in which the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall and remains attached after labor.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their second child and first son, Saint, on December 5, 2015.

caption Kim wished Saint a happy birthday on Instagram when he turned 4 years old. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s pregnancy with Saint was also complicated by placenta accreta, and she later revealed that her doctors told her it wasn’t safe to get pregnant again.

Their third child, Chicago, was born on January 15, 2018.

caption Chicago was carried by a gestational carrier. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

The couple’s third child was reportedly named after Kanye’s home city, although they refer to her as “Chi.” Three days after welcoming Chicago into the world, Kim penned an emotional essay titled “The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision” about her decision to use a surrogate and her struggles to conceive and give birth.

After two high-risk pregnancies, Kim decided to welcome her third and fourth children via a “gestational carrier,” which means that the woman who carried her baby was not biologically related to her.

The couple announced the birth of their fourth child and second son, Psalm, on May 10, 2019.

caption Kim has said she couldn’t handle more than four children. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” the reality TV star wrote on Twitter.

Like his sister Chicago, Psalm was born via surrogate.

Rob Kardashian’s only child, Dream Renée Kardashian, was born November 10, 2016.

caption Dream’s father Rob is the fourth child and only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. source @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Dream is Rob’s only daughter with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

Rob and Chyna started dating around late January 2016, but their rocky relationship was often punctuated with public fights on social media. The two have since separated and Rob has been banned from Instagram for posting revenge porn.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018.

caption Kylie is Kris’ second child from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, and her youngest overall. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

After months of speculation that she was pregnant, Kylie revealed on February 4, 2018 that she had given birth to a baby girl three days earlier.

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram and Twitter, the young reality star apologized to her fans for “keeping them in the dark” but said that she needed to prepare for motherhood out of the public eye.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” Kylie wrote.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared an emotional video documenting her relationship with Scott, her pregnancy – which she called the “most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience” – and the birth of their daughter.

Kylie later revealed on Instagram that she and Scott, born Jacques Webster, named their baby Stormi Webster. Kylie and Scott later split after two years together but say they remain committed to co-parenting: “our friendship and our daughter is priority,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018.

caption Khloe Kardashian is Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s third child and last daughter together. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe gave birth to a baby girl around 4 a.m. EST on April 12, 2018, TMZ reported. Four days after she gave birth, Khloe revealed her baby’s name, True Thompson, in an Instagram post.

In the days leading up to True’s birth, reports surfaced that Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women. Khloe forgave his transgressions, but one year later, another cheating scandal led to their split.

Although Khloe and Thompson are no longer together, their daughter took her father’s last name and Khloe has said she’s committed to co-parenting.