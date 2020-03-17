Here’s how many people can be in a Google Hangout call at a time, and how to start a video or phone call

By
Steven John
-

You could have a vast number of people in one Google Hangout call.

You could have a vast number of people in one Google Hangout call.
Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

  • Up to 150 people can participate in a Google Hangout, though a video call is limited to 25 participants.
  • The 10 participants who are currently most active on a group Hangout will be displayed at the bottom of the Hangout screen.
  • People can join a Hangouts session via Gmail, the Hangouts mobile app, the Hangouts site directly, and with a Chrome extension.
With Google Hangouts, a large group of people can be connected despite the distance and via multiple different types of hardware.

A Hangouts session can consist of chatting, audio calls, live video, or a blend of all these options.

Video Hangouts calls can be shared by up to 25 people, while as many as 150 participants can come together for a text-based meeting.

To start a Hangouts session with a group of people from your computer, follow these steps.

How to start a Google Hangout

1. Go to https://hangouts.google.com on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the Contacts icon at the left side of your screen.

You can save a group you create in Google Hangouts for quick access later.

You can save a group you create in Google Hangouts for quick access later.
Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click “New conversation,” then click “New group.”

4. Add each contact you want included, then click the checkmark icon to create the group.

You will now have a text Hangouts window created. At the top of that window is a camera icon which can be used to initiate a video call with the group.

During a Hangouts call, you can add new participants by sending an invite via the icon with a plus symbol (+) beside a little person.

You can invite people from this window.

You can invite people from this window.
Steven John/Business Insider

On mobile, you can start a Hangout by tapping the plus symbol in the green circle at the bottom right of the app, and then reach out to a single contact or create a group. The plus symbol person icon can also be used to add people to the session in real time when using the app.

