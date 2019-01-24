Trump’s former plan to build a tower in Moscow has come under fire. Here are all the Trump Towers that have actually been built.

caption Trump has lent his name to numerous towers through licensing deals. source Denise Truscello/Getty Images

President Trump’s plans to build a tower in Moscow have come under fire recently after BuzzFeed reported that Trump instructed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie about the project.

Trump’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, previously told The New Yorker that the project never made it to the draft stage and has offered conflicting accounts of the timeline.

Trump has walked away from his real estate projects since becoming president, but a number of towers still bear his name.

Business Insider pulled together a list of all the Trump Towers that have been built or are set to be completed soon.

Donald Trump’s real estate dealings have cast a persistent shadow over his presidency. Even before the president took office, accusations of fraud surrounding the Trump Organization have prompted news organizations and members of the public to question his ethics and legal standing.

This skepticism reached new heights in January after BuzzFeed News reported that Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow proposal.

The site also reported that the tower is a key subject in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump’s alleged dealings with Russia. Their findings have since been disputed by Mueller himself.

In December, CNN obtained a “letter of intent” signed by Trump that indicated his plans to build a tower in Moscow. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, previously told The New Yorker that the plans never made it to the draft stage.

As the investigation wears on, here’s a look back at all the Trump Towers that have been built, along with a few that are coming soon.

The list is limited to buildings with the official “Trump Tower” name as opposed to Trump hotels, plazas, condominiums, golf courses, or casinos, of which there are dozens around the world.

Trump Tower New York City serves as the headquarters of the Trump Organization.

source Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

The tower also doubles as the headquarters of Trump’s presidential campaigns, including the campaign for reelection in 2020.

Until 2017, the tower’s penthouse condominium was Trump’s main residence. The building has also been home to celebrity tenants like Johnny Carson, Liberace, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Willis.

Trump World Tower is its less iconic neighbor.

caption Trump World Tower

Trump World Tower is located slightly further downtown near the East River.

Like its neighbor, the Trump World Tower has housed celebrities like Bill Gates, Harrison Ford, Derek Jeter, and Sophia Loren. It’s also the former home of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, who lived there from 2001 to 2008.

Istanbul is home to the first Trump Towers ever built in Europe.

source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Trump Towers Istanbul consists of not one, but two towers – an office tower and residential building. The structures are owned by Turkish billionaire Aydın Doğan, who signed a licensing deal to use Trump’s name.

In 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for Trump’s name to be removed from the project after Trump floated a proposal to deny Muslims entry to the US.

Trump also lent his name to a set of towers in Sunny Isles, Florida.

source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Trump Towers in Sunny Isles, Florida, is the product of yet another licensing deal. In 2013, The Trump Organization estimated that it had $74 million worth of licensing deals in real estate.

On its website, the organization highlights the “opulence, comfort, and convenience” of the Sunny Isles location. The towers’ amenities include a heated swimming pool, spa, and beachfront cabanas.

Condos at the Trump Tower in Westchester start at $645,000.

source Howard Simmons/NY Daily News/Getty Images

When New York developer Louis Cappelli agreed to build a Trump Tower in Westchester, the area was experiencing a boom in residential construction.

By 2008, The New York Times reported that owners who tried to flip their units were having to reduce their prices.

More recently, the local real estate market appears to be doing better due to a low inventory of homes. But buyers at Trump Tower will still have to shell out between $645,000 and $1 million for a condo.

Trump Towers in Pune, India, was investigated by the state government.

source Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Two years after the launch of Trump Towers Pune, the complex fell under investigation by the state government and local police, who sought to determine whether developers actually had permission to build on the land.

A sales manager for the building’s developer told BuzzFeed that the project received more interest after Trump won the presidential election.

Apartments at Trump Tower in Kolkata, set to be completed in 2020, are billed as luxurious yet reasonably priced.

source Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images

The Times of India reports that an apartment at Trump Tower Kolkata is about half the price of a standard Trump condo in India, which sells for $1 million to $20 million.

“Like other Trump Towers, it is an address that one can flaunt and gain immediate attention and recognition,” a managing partner at the building’s co-developer, Tribeca, told the paper. “Trump is a successful name in real estate that no one questions even today.”

Promotion for Trump Tower Manila has led to concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

source Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images

Construction on Trump Tower Manila began to wrap up at the same time that Donald Trump clinched the presidency in 2016. Four months after Trump’s inauguration, the tower’s promotional material still bore photos of the president.

A spokesman for the developer, Century Properties, told The Washington Post that the materials were old and had since been discontinued.

The tower’s branding also plays off Trump’s public persona, with apartment units carrying themes like “Park Avenue,” “Soho” and “Fifth Avenue.”

Trump Tower Mumbai will have a private jet service.

Trump Tower Mumbai signals The Trump Organization’s continued expansion in India.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump’s son and the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr., said he had “spent a tremendous time cultivating relationships” in the country. “We are now seeing the response of that effort,” he said.

The 78-story tower will bear the president’s signature gold hue when it’s completed in 2019. It will also offer a private jet service for residents.

Demand for apartments at Trump Tower Punta Del Este is on the rise.

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

At a real estate event in 2012, Donald Trump touted his forthcoming tower in Punta Del Este as “one of the great buildings in all of South America.”

“I have friends that live in Uruguay and they love it,” he said. “We’ll bring a great awareness to how beautiful it is.”

From January 2016 to January 2017, the average unit price at the tower rose by 30% to 35%.

Days before Trump was inaugurated, his son, Eric, visited the tower, costing taxpayers nearly $100,000 in hotel bills.

Many more Trump Tower projects have been canceled.

Like the tower in Moscow, a number of Trump projects have never come to fruition. Over the course of his real estate career, Trump has planned to build towers in Tampa, Philadelphia, and Rio de Janeiro.

Though some of these projects have been mired in conflict, none compare to the Trump Tower Moscow scandal.

On January 20, Giuliani quoted Trump as saying that the tower’s negotiations were “going on from the day I announced to the day I won.” A day later, he said his comments were “hypothetical.”

Text messages acquired by BuzzFeed show a conversation between Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and his associate, Felix Sater, that suggested the project had the green light by May 2016 – almost a year after Trump declared his candidacy for president.

“Let’s make this happen and build a Trump Moscow,” Sater wrote in an email to Cohen. “And possibly fix relations between the countries by showing everyone that commerce [and] business are much better and more practical than politics.”