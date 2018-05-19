Meghan Markle is now officially a royal — here’s how she fits into the family tree

By
Shayanne Gal, Alexandra Ma, Business Insider US
-

source
Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle is now officially married to Prince Harry.
  • She’s gained a lot of new relatives in the process – here’s how she fits in.

Meghan Markle is officially a member of Britain’s royal family now that she has married Prince Harry.

The Hollywood actress is now the granddaughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II, a daughter-in-law to Prince Charles and sister-in-law to Prince William – who are both in line to become kings.

Take a look at how Markle fits into the family tree:

current royal family tree meghan markle prince harry

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider