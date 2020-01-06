How the Golden Globe-winning ‘Missing Link’ team created one of the most ambitious stop-motion animation scenes ever, which took 100 weeks

caption A brawl is about to go down in this scene from “Missing Link.” source Laika

The creative team from stop-motion animation production company, Laika, explains how it made the ambitious bar room brawl scene in “Missing Link.”

It took 100 weeks (the length of the production of the entire movie) to accomplish the scene.

And it was all done by one animator.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This article was originally published on September 29, 2019, and has been updated to reflect “Missing Link’s” Golden Globe win for best animated feature.

There’s nothing more mind-boggling and enjoyable to watch than good stop-motion animation.

The filmmaking technique, which requires a great eye for detail and lots of patience – as objects are moved ever so slightly between photographed frames so it looks like they are independently in motion once played back – has been dazzling audiences since the 1900s. But it’s the Oregon-based company Laika that has recently pushed the medium to a point where it can compete with the glossy computer-generated animation of Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks.

Known best for its Oscar-nominated projects like “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” Laika’s movies have told powerful stories while displaying incredible artistry. And its latest, “Missing Link” (available now on Blu-ray, DVD, and streaming), is the company’s most audacious undertaking yet.

Written and directed by Chris Butler (“ParaNorman”), the movie follows famous explorer Sir Lionel Frost (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who agrees to help a Bigfoot named Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) find his long-lost relatives, the Yeti, in the Himalayas. The movie took five years to complete, and the result is a beautiful journey across the globe that has the company once again vying for an Oscar nomination.

Business Insider spoke to Laika animation supervisor, Brad Schiff, and visual effects supervisor, Steve Emerson, about one of the movie’s most impressive scenes: a bar room brawl where Sir Lionel and Mr. Link face off against the movie’s villain, Stenk (Timothy Olyphant), and his goons.

Here’s how the scene was created (check out an exclusive clip of the scene at the end of the story):

It starts with the storyboards.

caption Stenk (center) and his goons. source Laika

In the script, after Sir Lionel meets Mr. Link and agrees to take him to the Himalayas, they stop off at a saloon in the Pacific Northwest. There they encounter Stenk, who has been hired to kill Mr. Link. And quickly an all-out brawl happens in the establishment, full of chairs and bottles breaking, even someone getting slid across the bar.

The scene looked daunting on the page, and the team at Laika fully understood the challenges once they saw the storyboards for the scene.

“We sit with the storyboards and all the heads of departments get into a room and we have a breakdown meeting,” said Schiff of the starting point. “In the case of the bar room scene we talked about how many puppets there are going to be, what’s going to be practical versus visual effects.”

“As you sit down and watch the boards with the director and the other creatives, there’s always one or two sequences where they just stand out as, ‘Oh my God, how are we going to do that?'” Emerson said. “The bar room brawl was definitely one of them.”

Only one animator did the stop-motion for the entire scene.

source Laika

As preproduction continued, the execution of the movie became more of a reality. It would take 26 animators to do the entire movie, with 90 different unit set-ups being filmed at the same time. But the bar brawl was the most daunting.

The entire production took 100 weeks to complete and to pull off that scene, it took the entire length of production – the longest of any scene in the movie.

And it was all accomplished by just one animator.

“An animator works with a camera and lighting team and a set dressing team and they are assigned to a particular unit,” Schiff said. “So the animator will go in and pose the puppet as the lead camera sets up, and then the set dresser goes in and makes sure the bar looks nice and all the props are in the correct place for continuity. And once that’s all set up the animator is left on set by themselves to animate the scene.”

Why only one animator per scene? With so many sets going on at the same time, there are only so many animators available. And because of the size of the sets, it would be challenging to get animators working on a set simultaneously.

Schiff said typically an animator will put in 50-hour weeks working on a scene.

There were so many scenes being shot, sometimes Mr. Link wasn’t available for the bar scene.

source Laika

You would think a stop-motion movie would not have to worry about talent availability, but it turns out sometimes Mr. Link was a no-show to film the bar scene.

26 Mr. Link puppets were created: 12 that were fur only, 10 where he had clothes on, and four that were stunt doubles (yes, even in stop-motion there are stunt men). But with 90 different units going on at the same time, there were instances when all the Mr. Link puppets were being used at the same time. That would lead to the bar scene going dark until one was available.

“If someone goes long there’s a domino effect,” Schiff said.

Visual effects made up the background characters.

source Laika

In the bar scene, there are 20 different characters, which is a tall order on a stop-motion project. And that’s where CGI comes in to help.

Outside of the main characters in the scene (and the bartender), everyone else is a visual effect. Even the guy being slid across the bar.

“We want to get as many of the puppets in any one of these shots, that’s the goal,” Emerson said. “But if we can’t, then we have to bring in some digital stuff. And we have to make sure they are performing perfectly alongside the puppets.”

That means when a guy is slid across the bar, he has to move like a puppet, not a CG character.

In total, “Missing Link” had 531 digital assets and 182 digital background puppets. That’s double what “Kubo and the Two Strings” had.

Here’s a clip from the scene.

source Laika

In total, the bar scene was done in 139 shots, which is a huge undertaking. But the finished product is an incredible achievement in stop-motion animation.

“From a stop-motion perspective, we tried to push the performances more than we have ever pushed before,” Schiff said. “We’re always trying to strive to make them more believable. To allow the viewer to forget that they are watching an animated film – that they are just watching a film.”

Watch it now: