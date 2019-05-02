Here’s how much an iPhone XS costs in 25 different countries

source Getty Images

Deutsche Bank released its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report earlier this month.

The bank analyzed how much the prices of an iPhone XS varies across the globe.

The popular smartphone costs the most in Brazil, Turkey, and Argentina.

If you’re planning a trip to Rio next month, keep your phone safe – or it’ll cost you.

Deutsche Bank released its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report, which breaks down cost differences around the globe for things like monthly rent, hotel rentals, gas prices, haircuts, and more.

Nearly all countries in the Deutsche Bank survey sold iPhone XS’s for more than the US price, except for Nigeria (for reasons they “can’t quite explain.”) Brazil had the highest price at $2,050, 64% more expensive than in the US.

In America, the iPhone XS costs about $1,251. Apple released the iPhone XS, an upgrade to its iPhone X, last fall. The new phone runs faster, contains more storage, and has a better battery life than its previous version.

Here are the 25 most expensive places to purchase an iPhone XS, marked in US dollars.

25. Austria: An iPhone XS costs $1,469

A sculpture and a park bench is flooded by the river Rhine as the town of Linz is seen in the background

Relative to US price: 117%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

24. Mexico: An iPhone XS costs $1,477

Pedestrians cross Zocalo Street in Mexico City, Mexico.

Relative to US price: 118%

Relative to iPhone 8: 152%

23. France: An iPhone XS costs $1,479

source Reuters/Charles Platiau

Relative to US price: 118%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

22. Spain: An iPhone XS costs $1,480

Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, Seville.

Relative to US price: 118%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

21. Netherlands: An iPhone XS costs $1,480

source Reuters

Relative to US price: 118%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

20. Belgium: An iPhone XS costs $1,480

source Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 118%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

19. United Kingdom: An iPhone XS costs $1,483

source TripAdvisor

Relative to US price: 119%

Relative to iPhone 8: 153%

18. Philippines: An iPhone XS costs $1,484

source Wikimedia Commons

Relative to US price: 119%

Relative to iPhone 8: 158%

17. Poland: An iPhone XS costs $1,487

source Mike Mareen/Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 119%

Relative to iPhone 8: 154%

16. Czech Republic: An iPhone XS costs $1,492

source scanrail/iStock

Relative to US price: 119%

Relative to iPhone 8: 153%

15. Ireland: An iPhone XS costs $1,502

source Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 120%

Relative to iPhone 8: 153%

14. Portugal: An iPhone XS costs $1,502

source Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 120%

Relative to iPhone 8: 152%

13. Finland: An iPhone XS costs $1,502

Finland recently wrapped up a two year UBI trial.

Relative to US price: 120%

Relative to iPhone 8: 153%

12. Italy: An iPhone XS costs $1,514

source tanialerro.art/Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 121%

Relative to iPhone 8: 153%

11. Denmark: An iPhone XS costs $1,529

The Little Mermaid, Denmark.

Relative to US price: 122%

Relative to iPhone 8: 153%

10. Norway: An iPhone XS costs $1,533

source Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)

Relative to US price: 123%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

9. Egypt: An iPhone XS costs $1,537

Relative to US price: 123%

Relative to iPhone 8: 141%

8. Sweden: An iPhone XS costs $1,541

Relative to US price: 123%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

7. Bangladesh: An iPhone XS costs $1,545

source Getty Images

Relative to US price: 124%

Relative to iPhone 8: 130%

6. Russia: An iPhone XS costs $1,586

source REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Relative to US price: 127%

Relative to iPhone 8: 155%

5. Greece: An iPhone XS costs $1,591

Relative to US price: 127%

Relative to iPhone 8: 124%

4. India: An iPhone XS costs $1,635

The T. Nagar market in Chennai, India.

Relative to US price: 131%

Relative to iPhone 8: 141%

3. Argentina: An iPhone XS costs $1,776

Relative to US price: 142%

Relative to iPhone 8: 180%

2. Turkey: An iPhone XS costs $1,880

source Mehmet Cetin/Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 150%

Relative to iPhone 8: 158%

1. Brazil: An iPhone XS costs $2,050

source Shutterstock

Relative to US price: 164%

Relative to iPhone 8: 169%