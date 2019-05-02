Here’s how much an iPhone XS costs in 25 different countries

- source
- Getty Images
- Deutsche Bank released its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report earlier this month.
- The bank analyzed how much the prices of an iPhone XS varies across the globe.
- The popular smartphone costs the most in Brazil, Turkey, and Argentina.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you’re planning a trip to Rio next month, keep your phone safe – or it’ll cost you.
Deutsche Bank released its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report, which breaks down cost differences around the globe for things like monthly rent, hotel rentals, gas prices, haircuts, and more.
Nearly all countries in the Deutsche Bank survey sold iPhone XS’s for more than the US price, except for Nigeria (for reasons they “can’t quite explain.”) Brazil had the highest price at $2,050, 64% more expensive than in the US.
Read more: The 25 most expensive cities around the world to rent a two-bedroom apartment
In America, the iPhone XS costs about $1,251. Apple released the iPhone XS, an upgrade to its iPhone X, last fall. The new phone runs faster, contains more storage, and has a better battery life than its previous version.
Here are the 25 most expensive places to purchase an iPhone XS, marked in US dollars.
25. Austria: An iPhone XS costs $1,469
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Relative to US price: 117%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
24. Mexico: An iPhone XS costs $1,477
- source
- smileyunita/Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 118%
Relative to iPhone 8: 152%
23. France: An iPhone XS costs $1,479
- source
- Reuters/Charles Platiau
Relative to US price: 118%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
22. Spain: An iPhone XS costs $1,480
- source
- Unsplash/Henrique Ferreira
Relative to US price: 118%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
21. Netherlands: An iPhone XS costs $1,480
- source
- Reuters
Relative to US price: 118%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
20. Belgium: An iPhone XS costs $1,480
- source
- Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 118%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
19. United Kingdom: An iPhone XS costs $1,483
- source
- TripAdvisor
Relative to US price: 119%
Relative to iPhone 8: 153%
18. Philippines: An iPhone XS costs $1,484
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Relative to US price: 119%
Relative to iPhone 8: 158%
17. Poland: An iPhone XS costs $1,487
- source
- Mike Mareen/Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 119%
Relative to iPhone 8: 154%
16. Czech Republic: An iPhone XS costs $1,492
- source
- scanrail/iStock
Relative to US price: 119%
Relative to iPhone 8: 153%
15. Ireland: An iPhone XS costs $1,502
- source
- Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 120%
Relative to iPhone 8: 153%
14. Portugal: An iPhone XS costs $1,502
- source
- Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 120%
Relative to iPhone 8: 152%
13. Finland: An iPhone XS costs $1,502
- source
- (Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images)
Relative to US price: 120%
Relative to iPhone 8: 153%
12. Italy: An iPhone XS costs $1,514
- source
- tanialerro.art/Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 121%
Relative to iPhone 8: 153%
11. Denmark: An iPhone XS costs $1,529
- source
- Pocholo Calapre / Shutterstock.com
Relative to US price: 122%
Relative to iPhone 8: 153%
10. Norway: An iPhone XS costs $1,533
- source
- Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)
Relative to US price: 123%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
9. Egypt: An iPhone XS costs $1,537
Relative to US price: 123%
Relative to iPhone 8: 141%
8. Sweden: An iPhone XS costs $1,541
Relative to US price: 123%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
7. Bangladesh: An iPhone XS costs $1,545
- source
- Getty Images
Relative to US price: 124%
Relative to iPhone 8: 130%
6. Russia: An iPhone XS costs $1,586
- source
- REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Relative to US price: 127%
Relative to iPhone 8: 155%
5. Greece: An iPhone XS costs $1,591
- source
- aslafoto/iStock
Relative to US price: 127%
Relative to iPhone 8: 124%
4. India: An iPhone XS costs $1,635
- source
- McKay Savage/Flickr
Relative to US price: 131%
Relative to iPhone 8: 141%
3. Argentina: An iPhone XS costs $1,776
Relative to US price: 142%
Relative to iPhone 8: 180%
2. Turkey: An iPhone XS costs $1,880
- source
- Mehmet Cetin/Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 150%
Relative to iPhone 8: 158%
1. Brazil: An iPhone XS costs $2,050
- source
- Shutterstock
Relative to US price: 164%
Relative to iPhone 8: 169%