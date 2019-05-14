From the bellhop to the concierge, here’s how much everyone makes in a hotel

Hotels employ a wide variety of workers, and salaries range from well below the median wage to very high-paying.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program offers data on employment and wages across different occupations and industries.

According to that report, there were about 2 million Americans employed in the traveler accommodation industry in May 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.

Hotel jobs tend to be lower paying than average. The median annual wage for an employee in the traveler accommodation industry was just $32,420, below the overall median wage of $38,640.

Here are all the occupations for which at least 4% of hotel-industry establishments reported having employees, ranked from lowest to highest wage, along with their median annual pay and the number of people in that job: