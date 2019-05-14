From the bellhop to the concierge, here’s how much everyone makes in a hotel

- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides data on wages and employment in the hotel industry.
- Hotels employ a wide variety of workers, and salaries range from well below the median wage to very high-paying.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program offers data on employment and wages across different occupations and industries.
According to that report, there were about 2 million Americans employed in the traveler accommodation industry in May 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.
Hotel jobs tend to be lower paying than average. The median annual wage for an employee in the traveler accommodation industry was just $32,420, below the overall median wage of $38,640.
Here are all the occupations for which at least 4% of hotel-industry establishments reported having employees, ranked from lowest to highest wage, along with their median annual pay and the number of people in that job:
37. Non-restaurant food servers earn a median of $22,460 a year, and there are 28,560 employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Robert Pratta/Reuters
36. Servers earn a median of $23,100 a year, and 156,740 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters
35. Maids and housekeeping cleaners earn a median of $23,310 a year, and there are 466,660 employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
34. Combined food preparation and serving workers earn a median of $23,330, and there are 14,080 employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider
33. Dining room and cafeteria attendants, as well as bartender helpers, earn a median of $23,390, and 57,510 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Foursquare/Chris ‘Spike’
32. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers earn a median of $23,400 a year, and 36,200 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Tim Boyle/Getty Images
31. Desk clerks earn a median of $23,640 a year, and 242,660 are employed in the hotel industry.
30. Taxi drivers and chauffeurs earn a median of $23,730 a year and 8,700 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
29. Bartenders earn a median of $23,770 a year, and 42,700 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Mama Shelter
28. Restaurant hosts and hostesses earn a median of $24,150 a year, and 18,710 are employed in the hotel industry.
27. Baggage porters and bellhops earn a median of $24,390 a year, and 23,440 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
26. Dishwashers earn a median of $24,410 a year, and 30,340 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
25. Food preparation workers earn a median of $26,760 a year, and 13,880 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Dan Kosmayer/Shutterstock
24. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers earn a median of $27,870 a year, and 11,500 are employed in the hotel industry.
23. Janitors and cleaners (except maids) earn a median of $28,520 a year, and 44,660 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Matilde Campodonico/Getty Images
22. Office clerks earn a median of $28,780 a year, and 9,110 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Getty Images
21. Restaurant cooks earn a median of $29,780 a year, and 80,440 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Larry French / Stringer / Getty Images
20. Security guards earn a median of $29,890 a year, and 29,930 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Scott Barbour / Stringer / Getty Images
19. Concierges earn a median of $31,240 a year, and 13,420 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- AFP/Stringer/Getty Images
18. Maintenance and repair workers earn a median of $31,690 a year, and 88,550 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Tony Alter/Flickr
17. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks earn a median of $33,090 a year, and 21,040 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Flickr / Alex
16. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers earn a median of $35,730 a year, and 34,440 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Shutterstock
15. Secretaries and administrative assistants earn a median salary of $37,190, and 8,740 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- John Jacobi/flickr
14. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers earn a median of $38,860 a year, and 28,900 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Flickr/eGuide Travel
13. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers earn a median of $42,270 a year, and 33,210 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Bold Content/flickr
12. Meeting, convention, and event planners earn a median of $47,230 a year, and 8,830 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- David Becker/Getty Images
11. Sales representatives earn a median of $50,100, and 23,570 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Shutterstock
10. Lodging managers earn a median of $52,850 a year, and 32,650 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Brent Lewis/Getty Images
9. Human resources specialists earn a median of $54,480 a year, and 4,300 are employed in the hotel industry.
8. Chefs and head cooks earn a median of $56,690 a year, and 13,730 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Stringer / Getty Images
7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers earn a median of $56,840 a year, and 7,870 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Kai Hendry/Flickr
6. Accountants and auditors earn a median of $56,980 a year, and 8,300 are employed in the hotel industry
- source
- filadendron/Getty Images
5. Food service managers earn a median of $63,950 a year, and 8,240 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Gary Friedman / Contributor/Getty Images
4. General and operations managers earn a median of $77,260 a year, and 15,780 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- Reuters
3. Administrative services managers earn a median of $82,210 a year, and 3,480 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- filadendron/Getty Images
2. Sales managers earn a median of $90,820 a year, and 5,730 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images
1. Financial managers earn a median of $103,170 a year, and 3,820 are employed in the hotel industry.
- source
- University of Exeter/Flickr