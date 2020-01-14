Here’s how much Australia’s billionaires have donated to relief efforts for the wildfires that have destroyed 25 million acres of land and have killed at least 28 people

caption Some Australians are not impressed by how their country’s wealthiest citizens have responded to the country’s disastrous brush fires. source Jason Edwards/via REUTERS

Some Australians are not impressed by how their country’s wealthiest citizens have responded to the country’s disastrous wildfires.

An estimated 25 million acres of Australia’s brush have burned since September, killing at least 28 people, forcing hundreds of thousands of others to evacuate, and blanketing cities in dangerous smoke.

Famous Aussie multimillionaires including Liam Hemsworth and Nicole Kidman have pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to relief efforts, but some business figures have been slower to respond publicly, leading to outrage online. The criticism on this front has largely been led by Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who led the largest Facebook fundraiser in the platform’s history to benefit relief efforts.

Barber also called out the difference in billionaires’ responses to the Australian fires and the Notre Dame fire in April 2019. Within hours of that incident, three French billionaires – who, it bears noting, are all significantly wealthier than anyone in Australia – had already pledged $565 million for restoration efforts, Business Insider’s Katie Warren reported at the time.

Barber tweeted: “Hey billionaires, Notre Dame burning down sucked. I get it. Times that by a trillion and that’s what’s happening in Australia. Feel free to flick us a quick couple of million. You make it seem pretty easy.”

The criticism hasn’t been limited to Australian billionaires, however. Jeff Bezos was slammed on Twitter after announcing that Amazon would be donating $690,000 – roughly the amount of money he makes in five minutes – to the recovery efforts, Business Insider reported.

Here are the donations Australian billionaires made to recovery efforts, listed in chronological order. Business Insider will be updating this list as new donations are made.

Casino mogul James Packer was among the first Australian billionaires to donate, making two gifts totaling $3.45 million through his company and family foundation.

caption Australian gambling tycoon James Packer looks on during day two of the Commonwealth Business Forum in Colombo November 13, 2013. source REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

Total donation: $3.45 million ($5 million AU)

Net worth: $3 billion

Packer was one of the first billionaires to donate to the relief efforts, giving the New South Wales Rural Fire Service $690,000 ($1 million AU) in November, The Australian reported. Packer added an additional $2.76 million ($4 million AU) to his gift on January 6, only part of which will come from his personal foundation.

“Australians are digging deep to support each other in these tough times, it’s truly inspiring,” Packer said, according to The Australian. “My family and Crown are eager to do more and the best way we can help, is to significantly increase our donation.”

Packer built his $3 billion fortune running the casino chain he inherited from his father, Crown Resorts, according to Forbes.

The cofounders of software company Atlassian, Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, each donated $770,000.

caption Mike Cannon-Brookes (L) and Scott Farquhar (R), cofounders and co-CEOs of Atlassian and 2016 honorees on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list, pose for a photo on October 13, 2016 in San Francisco, California. source Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Fortune

Total donation: $770,000 each ($1.1 million AU)

Net worth: $9 billion each

Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar’s first $70,000 donations were made through a charity auction for the hat Russell Crowe wore while cleaning his fire damaged property in November, Forbes reported. They subsequently promised to match the $700,000 donated by their company’s charitable foundation, Forbes reported.

The pair built their multibillion-dollar fortunes as the cofounders and co-CEOs of collaboration software-maker Atlassian, according to Forbes.

On December 27, real estate billionaires John and Pauline Gandel donated $690,380 to a group of organizations involved in the relief efforts.

caption John Gandel. source Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

Total donation: $690,380 ($1 million AU)

Net worth: $3.8 billion (John Gandel)

The gift will be split between the Australian Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and St Vincent de Paul Society, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Pauline Gandel made in headlines last January when she criticized other ultra-wealthy Australians for not giving away more of their wealth while receiving an award on Australia Day in 2019, The Financial Review reported. “I hope to inspire others to be generous and improve our society,” Pauline Gandel told The Financial Review.

John Gandel built the couple’s $3.8 billion fortune running women’s clothing retailer Sussan, but later pivoted to commercial real estate, according to Forbes. The billionaire is now part-owner of Melbourne megamall Chadstone.

On January 8, Gina Rinehart said she “privately” donated after being called out on Twitter.

caption SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 09: Gina Rinehart attends day seven of the Australian National Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on April 9, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) source Matt King/Getty

Total donation: unspecified

Net worth: $15.6 billion

Barber called out Rinehart by name for not making a public donation. “Hey Gina Rinehart where the hell are you and all your money?! If you’re in Hawaii on a family holiday I’m going to flip a f——- table,” Barber tweeted.

Rinehart responded to the attack through a spokesperson, saying that she had made a private donation. “(Mrs. Rinehart) is most concerned that the true causes of this sad devastation are tackled, rather than missed in the rush to blame climate change,” the spokesman said in a statement to The Daily Mail January 8 that also mentioned regulations on building dams and land clearing.

Rinehart, the executive chairman of iron miner Hancock Prospecting, has a $15.6 billion fortune and is the richest person in Australia, according to Forbes.

On January 9, Andrew Forrest made what is believed to be the largest private donation by an Australian to relief efforts.

caption Andrew Forrest listens to the speakers during a press conference at Rugby WA HQ on September 5, 2017 in Perth, Australia. source Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Total donation: $48 million ($70 million AU)

Net worth: $8.9 billion

The Western Australian-based billionaire pledged to donate $70 million through his philanthropic organization, Minderoo Foundation, Business Insider Australia reported.

The first round of funds, $10 million, will be spent immediately on disaster relief efforts, Business Insider Australia reported. The rest will be used to organize volunteers and fund future fire prevention efforts.

“We recognise that we don’t have all the answers, but we want to understand what communities need and do our bit to help them now and as they regroup in the coming months,” Forrest said, according to Business Insider Australia.

Forrest built his fortune off Minara Resources, the mining company he founded in 1994, according to Forbes.