From dancers to photographers and painters, here's how much 28 jobs in the art world really pay

Andy Kiersz, Allana Akhtar, Business Insider US
Art directors can rake in $100,000 a year.

Art directors can rake in $100,000 a year.
Shutterstock

Being creative can pay off.

From musicians to artists, people making a career off their creative talents can rake in good salaries each year.

Business Insider analyzed average annual salaries for 28 creative jobs using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, which offers data on employment and wages across different occupations and industries. Three top creative jobs – actors, musicians, and dancers – did not have annual salaries published by the BLS, and so we estimated annual earnings using average hourly wages.

While some roles, like floral designers, earn under $30,000 a year, art directors, architects, and video editors earn near $100,000.

Here’s what 28 creative-type jobs pay.

28. Floral designers make $28,900 a year.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

27. Craft artists make $40,490 a year.

Matt Cardy/Getty

26. Photographers make $42,770 a year.

FlamingoImages/Getty Images

25. Dancers make $43,056 a year.

24. Jewelers make $43,570 a year.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

23. Chefs and head cooks make $52,160 a year.

Gary Friedman / Contributor/Getty Images

22. Choreographers make $53,560 a year.

Shutterstock

21. Graphic designers make $54,680 a year.

pistolseven/Shutterstock

20. Fine artists make $58,370 a year.

Thomson Reuters

19. Interior designers make $59,120 a year.

statigr.am/innovate_ny

18. Music directors make $59,790 a year.

17. Set and exhibit designers make $61,020 a year.

Northfoto/Shutterstock

16. Actors make $61,027 a year.

David Tennant as Hamlet at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2008
ALASTAIR MUIR

15. Camera operators make $61,750 on average.

Shutterstock

14. General artists make $67,700 a year.

Reuters

13. Designers make $68,610 a year.

Shutterstock

12. Editors make $69,480 a year.

Shutterstock

11. Commercial and industrial designers make $71,430 a year.

Shutterstock

10. Makeup artists make $72,030 a year.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

9. Writers and authors make $73,090 a year.

Getty Images/Hero Images

8. Web developers make $75,580 a year.

Reuters

7. Musicians and singers make $78,021 a year.

6. Multimedia artists and animators make $78,230 a year.

An animator at work in an image from 1938 short, “How Walt Disney Cartoons are Made.”
YouTube

5. Film and video editors make $86,830 a year.

Shutterstock

4. Fashion designers make $87,610 a year.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

3. Architects make $88,860 a year.

Shutterstock

2. Producers and directors make $89,840 a year.

Ian Gavan / Getty

1. Art directors make $104,590 a year.

Shutterstock