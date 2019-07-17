From dancers to photographers and painters, here’s how much 28 jobs in the art world really pay

caption Art directors can rake in $100,000 a year. source Shutterstock

The Bureau of Labor Statistics offers information about pay across different industries.

Creative jobs – like artists, musicians, and dancers – can bring in surprisingly high salaries.

From florists to architects, here’s what 28 creative jobs earn on average.

Being creative can pay off.

From musicians to artists, people making a career off their creative talents can rake in good salaries each year.

Business Insider analyzed average annual salaries for 28 creative jobs using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, which offers data on employment and wages across different occupations and industries. Three top creative jobs – actors, musicians, and dancers – did not have annual salaries published by the BLS, and so we estimated annual earnings using average hourly wages.

While some roles, like floral designers, earn under $30,000 a year, art directors, architects, and video editors earn near $100,000.

Here’s what 28 creative-type jobs pay.

28. Floral designers make $28,900 a year.

27. Craft artists make $40,490 a year.

26. Photographers make $42,770 a year.

25. Dancers make $43,056 a year.

24. Jewelers make $43,570 a year.

23. Chefs and head cooks make $52,160 a year.

22. Choreographers make $53,560 a year.

21. Graphic designers make $54,680 a year.

20. Fine artists make $58,370 a year.

19. Interior designers make $59,120 a year.

18. Music directors make $59,790 a year.

17. Set and exhibit designers make $61,020 a year.

16. Actors make $61,027 a year.

15. Camera operators make $61,750 on average.

14. General artists make $67,700 a year.

13. Designers make $68,610 a year.

12. Editors make $69,480 a year.

11. Commercial and industrial designers make $71,430 a year.

10. Makeup artists make $72,030 a year.

9. Writers and authors make $73,090 a year.

8. Web developers make $75,580 a year.

7. Musicians and singers make $78,021 a year.

6. Multimedia artists and animators make $78,230 a year.

5. Film and video editors make $86,830 a year.

4. Fashion designers make $87,610 a year.

3. Architects make $88,860 a year.

2. Producers and directors make $89,840 a year.

1. Art directors make $104,590 a year.