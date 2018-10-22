A fan mapped out how many words Daryl has said on ‘The Walking Dead’ since season one and it’s eye opening

caption Have you felt like Daryl hasn’t spoken a lot on “The Walking Dead”? source Gene Page/AMC

It’s no secret that Daryl hasn’t spoken much on “The Walking Dead” during the past few seasons.

One fan mapped out how much Daryl has spoken – or hasn’t spoken – on the show since its start.

A simple chart by Reddit user Da1tontheGreat shows Daryl barely spoke on season seven and didn’t speak much during seasons five and six, either.

“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus has also addressed his character’s lack of dialogue on the show. He said former showrunner Scott Gimple told him, “Don’t worry, you’ll talk again one day.”

Fans have said that Daryl hasn’t spoken much on “The Walking Dead” for years now, and we finally have proof to back it up.

One hero fan went through the series’ first eight seasons and painstakingly tracked how many words Daryl (Norman Reedus) spoke on the show each year. Reddit user Da1tonTheGreat shared a simple chart mapping out the number of words Reedus spoke on the show’s subreddit.

It’s eye opening.

You can view it here.

The chart shows a drastic drop in dialogue for Daryl during seasons five, six, and seven while Scott M. Gimple was the series’ showrunner. Daryl spoke the most lines during season four, also while Gimple was in command, and had significantly more lines early on during the show’s first few seasons.

What was going on during season seven?

Daryl was imprisoned and tortured for a good portion of season seven by Negan and his Saviors. Negan tried breaking Daryl to try and make him one of his own. Daryl felt a lot of personal grief after taking responsibility for the death of close friend Glenn at Negan’s hands.

caption Daryl barely spoke while he was a prisoner at the Sanctuary. source Gene Page/AMC

Now that a year and a half has passed since the end of the war with Negan, Daryl is speaking again a lot. “The Walking Dead” also has a new showrunner in the series’ longtime writer Angela Kang. Fans immediately noticed the difference in how much Daryl has been speaking during the show’s latest season.

Reedus is aware of the change, too, and addressed it recently on “Walking Dead” aftershow, “Talking Dead.”

“The last couple of seasons I didn’t say much, that’s true,” said Reedus after the series’ season nine premiere. “It’s always been story first. And [former showrunner] Scott [M. Gimple] was always story first. He would tell me, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll talk again one day.'”

Well, Daryl’s speaking and we don’t plan to see him stopping soon with Andrew Lincoln departing the series as Rick Grimes this season.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.