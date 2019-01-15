25 of Meghan Markle’s most expensive outfits so far

Meghan Markle has debuted a whole new royal wardrobe in the past year.

Some of her designer dresses and high-end accessories come with large price tags.

Her $265,000 wedding dress by Givenchy, $157,000 Stella McCartney reception dress, and $12,000 Oscar de la Renta ball gown are among the most expensive.

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe is probably one of the most enviable in the world right now. Her already iconic looks have even landed her the title of People’s Best Dress Star of 2018. While a few of her looks have been custom-made designs with no official price tags attached, she has worn a few outfits with retail prices ranging from surprisingly affordable to extra extravagant.

Though much has been made of the price of Markle’s wardrobe, it’s not quite as shocking when you consider her successful acting career and the wardrobe fund she now reportedly has access to as a member of the royal family. Much like Kate Middleton before her, Markle has debuted quite a few extravagantly priced outfits as she builds her royal wardrobe.

Here are 25 of her most expensive outfits so far.

The most expensive outfit in Markle’s wardrobe so far is of course her stunning Givenchy wedding dress.

Vanity Fair reported that the Clare Waight Keller design cost close to $265,000.

Her reception dress following the wedding almost stole the show with its elegant design.

According to estimates from Entertainment Tonight, the chic dress cost more than $157,000.

For her official engagement photo released in December 2017, Markle chose a design by Ralph & Russo that reportedly cost $75,000.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photo. source Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

The dress caused a bit of controversy for its slightly sheer design.

Markle went with another custom Givenchy dress for her first joint engagement with the queen in June.

caption Meghan Markle in a design by Givenchy. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Vanity Fair reported that the dress is valued at around $18,000. Some thought the dress was a pointed response to the critics of her previous off-the-shoulder designs.

She majorly switched up her style in February with a $1,995 Alexander McQueen Leaf Crepe Jacket and some matching $795 pants.

She paired it with some $625 black suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik to complete the unexpected look.

She debuted her most casual-chic look yet with this $2,190 denim dress by Carolina Herrera while attending a charity polo game in July.

caption Meghan Markle in a design by Carolina Herrera. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She completed the look with some $587 Aquazzura pumps and an $88 woven clutch by J. Crew.

The night before her wedding in May, Markle wore a $2,165 navy blue Roland Mouret design.

What Meghan Wore reported that she paired the dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

In April, Markle wore this $1,995 belted pinstripe dress by Altuzarra while attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

caption Meghan Markle wearing a design by Altuzarra. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She completed the look by draping a $700 Camilla and Marc blazer over her shoulders and donning some $475 strappy heels by Tamara Mellon.

For her first appearance alongside Kate Middleton in February, Marke wore a $1,795 wrap dress by Jason Wu.

caption Meghan Markle in a design by Jason Wu; Kate Middleton in a design by Seraphine. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton was at her side in a less expensive $169 dress by Seraphine.

Markle went with a $1,625 Stella McCartney cape dress while attending the queen’s birthday concert in April.

She paired the navy blue dress with a $625 pair of navy-blue Manolo Blahnik pumps and the $3,390 gold Armory Zodiac Clutch.

In early July, she wore this vibrant yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell that retails for $1,495.

The dress sold out almost immediately and it was one of her brightest looks yet.

She then attended the opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in an $824 trench coat dress by Canadian brand House of Nonie.

caption Meghan Markle in a design by House of Nonie. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It was one of Markle’s most business-casual looks.

For her first post-wedding appearance in May, Markle donned a custom version of the $790 Flavia dress by Goat Fashion.

caption Meghan Markle in a design by Goat Fashion. source Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

This was also the first time she wore tights per royal tradition, which she paired with some $450 Tamara Mellon heels.

The white wrap coat she wore for her engagement announcement was by Canadian fashion brand LINE and retails for $750.

caption Meghan Markle in a coat by LINE. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Mara Wrap Coat was so popular it ended up crashing the brand’s website when she debuted it in November 2017.

In April, she attended the Invictus Games Reception wearing a more affordable dress — that is, compared to her other outfits.

The green floral dress by Self-Portrait retails for £300 (roughly $390). Though that’s a lot of money for most people to spend on a dress, it’s a good example that Markle doesn’t always splurge for the most expensive designer duds.

The duchess attended the Coach Core Awards in September wearing a navy blue and black ensemble.

caption The duchess also debuted a new, straighter hairstyle. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wore a $2,290 navy blue belted blouse by Oscar de la Renta with a pair of $695 trousers by Altuzarra.

Read more: Meghan Markle wore a $2,290 Oscar de la Renta blouse with heels to throw around a basketball

For her stop in Melbourne, Australia, the duchess wore an $873 navy blue dress by Australian designer Dion Lee.

caption Markle opted for another Australian designer. source Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

She paired the dress with matching $625 Manolo Blahnik heels and a handmade pasta necklace from a young fan in the crowd named Gavin.

Markle then wore a $1,431 blue cape dress by Safiyaa to a state dinner in Fiji.

caption The duchess channeled one of Middleton’s most memorable looks. source Ian Vogler/Pool/Getty Images

The dress was similar to one of Middleton’s most memorable maternity looks, and it was also one of the first times people noticed Markle cradling her baby bump.

For the Australian Geographic Society Awards, she wore her most princess-like dress to date.

caption This was a unique silhouette for the duchess. source Pool/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported that the Oscar de la Renta dress retails for £10,000 ($12,816 USD) and features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt. Markle paired it with the $750 Aquazzura “Deneuve Bow” pumps she’s worn a few times before.

Markle re-wore a dress she has owned for some time during a trip to Auckland, New Zealand, in October.

caption She previously wore the design in May 2017, a year before she became a duchess. source Pool/Getty Images

The navy $2,695 Antonio Berardi tuxedo dress featured a double-breasted design. She previously wore the design to watch Harry play in the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, UK, in May 2017.

She then attended her first Royal Variety Performance in November wearing a sparkling sequined top by Safiyaa.

caption This was one of Markle’s most shimmering looks. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She paired the $1,149 shimmering black-and-white top with a black floor-length skirt.

She opted for a white, floral dress while visiting the Royal Variety Charity’s nursing and care home in December.

caption Markle added some florals to her winter wardrobe. source Mark Cuthbert/GettyImages

The $1,480 midi-length dress is from Brock Collection, which she paired with a $550 grey wool coat by Soia and Kyo. Her $750 taupe Aquazzura Deneuve pumps and a clutch by Wilbur and Gussie completed the look.

For her first Christmas as a royal, Markle wore a deep navy coat by Victoria Beckham.

caption Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle arrive at a church service in Sandringham, England, on Christmas Day 2018. source Getty Images

She paired the $3,085 cashmere coat with black heeled boots. According to What Meghan Wore, her matching fascinator is by Awon Golding.

In January, Markle switched up her style with a bold pair of animal print heels while visiting the Smart Works offices.

The duchess wore a $2,990 camel coat by Oscar de la Renta with a $218 black dress by Hatch. Her Gianvito Rossi heels featured a cow print design that gave her outfit an unexpected twist.

She wore one of her most colorful outfits yet for a visit to Birkenhead, UK, in January.

caption Markle paired two bold colors together. source Getty

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $1,395 red wrap coat by Sentaler, which she paired with matching $409 red pumps by Stuart Weitzman and a $138 purple dress by Babaton by Aritzia.

