22 high-paying tech jobs for people who love being glued to their computer screens

Jobs in tech tend to be very high paying.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we looked at wages and employment in 22 occupations that rely heavily on computer science and data analysis.

Computer and information systems managers topped the list with an annual salary of $142,530.

Spending all your time on a computer is one thing – making money off that is another. With high-paying tech jobs always in demand, why not combine both?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program provides data on the number of people employed in various occupations and industries and what they typically earn. Using that data, we found the median annual earnings as of May 2018, the most recent period for which data is available, for 22 occupations that rely heavily on computer science and data analysis in their work.

Unsurprisingly, occupations at the cutting edge of technology tend to be very high-paying. All 22 of the occupations we’ve highlighted had median annual earnings above the overall national median of $38,640 reported by the BLS.

Here are those tech occupations, ranked from lowest to highest median annual pay, along with the number of people employed in those jobs:

22. Computer operators make an annual salary of $45,840.

Total employed in the US: 34,700

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer operators monitor electronic data processing equipment in several fields, including science, business, and engineering.

21. Statistical assistants make an annual salary of $48,330.

Total employed in the US: 11,010

What they do, according to O*NET: Statistical assistants compile data to use in statistical formulas and studies, and put together charts and graphs.

20. Computer-user support specialists make an annual salary of $50,980.

Total employed in the US: 630,700

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer-user support specialists provide customer support for computer users, which including answering questions, fixing computer problems, or giving advice on how best to solve an issue.

19. Computer-network support specialists make an annual salary of $62,770.

Total employed in the US: 181,360

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer network support specialists test and troubleshoot network systems like LAN and WAN networks. They also perform network maintenance to make sure there are no internet outages.

18. Commercial and industrial designers make an annual salary of $66,590.

Total employed in the US: 33,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Commercial and industrial designers design products ranging from cars to home appliances to children’s toys.

17. Web developers make an annual salary of $69,430.

Total employed in the US: 127,300

What they do, according to O*NET: Web developers design websites and make sure those sites are up to date, have creative graphics, and can support a large number of users at once.

16. Network and computer-systems administrators make an annual salary of $82,050.

Total employed in the US: 366,250

What they do, according to O*NET: Network and computer-systems administrators install and configure LAN and WAN systems, and make sure the network is able to support several users at once. They may also monitor websites under the network to make sure they operate without any network interruptions.

15. Postsecondary computer-science teachers make an annual salary of $82,220.

Total employed in the US: 32,430

What they do, according to O*NET: Postsecondary computer-science teachers teach college courses in computer science. If they have a specialty, like design or research, they may teach computer science courses in those fields as well.

14. Operations research analysts make an annual salary of $83,390.

Total employed in the US: 104,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Operations research analysts apply mathematical modeling to develop decision-making, policy-making, or other managerial strategies.

13. Computer programmers make an annual salary of $84,280.

Total employed in the US: 230,470

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer programmers create, modify, and test computer code, and usually work from specifications made by software developers.

12. Statisticians make an annual salary of $87,780.

Total employed in the US: 39,920

What they do, according to O*NET: Statisticians apply mathematical methods to collect data, and then interpret that data for use in agriculture, business, or economics.

11. Computer systems analysts make an annual salary of $88,740.

Total employed in the US: 587,970

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer systems analysts look at data to improve computer system performance. They also look at user requirements, system capabilities, and workflow to upgrade systems.

10. Database administrators make an annual salary of $90,070.

Total employed in the US: 110,090

What they do, according to O*NET: Database administrators implement computer databases and coordinate changes to those databases.

9. All other computer occupations make an annual salary of $90,270.

Total employed in the US: 381,380

What they do, according to O*NET: This position is made up of all the other computer workers who aren’t in any main categories on this list.

8. Electrical engineers make an annual salary of $96,640.

Total employed in the US: 186,490

What they do, according to O*NET: Electrical engineers research, design, and test electrical equipment for use in commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

7. Information security analysts make an annual salary of $98,350.

Total employed in the US: 108,060

What they do, according to O*NET: Information security analysts implement and monitor security measures to protect networks and confidential data. They may also respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

6. Applications software developers make an annual salary of $103,620.

Total employed in the US: 903,160

What they do, according to O*NET: Applications software developers create computer software and analyze users’ needs to fix software issues. They may also supervise computer programmers to make sure the software works effectively.

5. Computer-network architects make an annual salary of $109,020.

Total employed in the US: 152,670

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer network architects design computer information networks like LAN and WAN and other data communications networks.

4. Systems software developers make an annual salary of $110,000.

Total employed in the US: 405,330

What they do, according to O*NET: Systems software developers research, design, and test operating systems-level software, which is usually used in industries ranging from medicine to aerospace to business.

3. Computer hardware engineers make an annual salary of $114,600.

Total employed in the US: 60,750

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer hardware engineers research and create computer equipment for a wide range of industries, and also supervise the manufacturing of equipment and components.

2. Computer and information research scientists make an annual salary of $118,370.

Total employed in the US: 30,070

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer and information research scientists conduct research and come up with solutions to computer hardware and software problems.

1. Computer and information systems managers make an annual salary of $142,530.

Total employed in the US: 391,430

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer and information systems managers plan and coordinate electronic data processing, information systems, and computer programming.