13 unbelievable facts that show just how much people are willing to spend on Burning Man, from $425 tickets to $14,000 private planes

caption Burning Man is free inside, but it can cost thousands to prepare for it. source jon collier/Flickr

Burning Man takes place over nine days, from August 25 to September 2, in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

As a community, Burning Man is commerce-free – but attending can cost up to $20,000 depending on the experience you want, according to some estimates.

That includes prices for tickets, transportation, accommodation, supplies, and costumes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Burning Man is not a festival. Burning Man is a community.”

So reads the official Burning Man website. At the end of every August, everyone from “hippies” to billionaires – who all call themselves Burners – gather in the middle of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert known as “the playa” to partake in a global cultural movement based on 10 principles. The temporary city of Burning Man is known as Black Rock City.

This year, Burning Man takes place from August 25 to September 2. Burning Man is a free community inside – instead of booking entertainment, it encourages participants to perform for the community free of charge. It also doesn’t sell goods.

Read more: Everything you’ve been wanting to know about Burning Man, the wild 9-day arts event in the Nevada desert frequented by celebs and tech moguls

But the cost of attending Burning Man can come to thousands of dollars between tickets, transportation, accommodations, supplies, and costumes.

See how much it really costs to attend Burning Man.

Revenue numbers for 2018 weren’t available, but Burning Man earned about $3.7 million in revenue minus expenses in 2017.

source Reuters

Source: Federal tax documents via Reno Gazette Journal

The cost of admission to Burning Man depends on when you buy tickets. Pre-sale tickets cost $1,400, main sale tickets run for $425, and late registration tickets cost $550. Kids 12 and under can attend for free.

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: Burning Man

Burning Man also offers a low-income ticket program — approved applicants can purchase tickets for $210 each.

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: Burning Man

Vehicle passes cost $100 for each car you drive in.

source Getty Images

Source: Burning Man

There are also transportation costs. Bus tickets can average from $75 to $107, plus fees for luggage or bikes. Plane tickets can range anywhere from $384 to $1,195 depending on where you’re flying from. Some rich attendees fly in on private planes, which can cost upwards of $14,000.

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: CNBC

Many burners fly into the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Here, the cost of a rental car for the first four days of Burning Man cost anywhere from $25 to $58 a day at the time of this publication.

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: Expedia

However, some rental companies charge a $100 to $150 cleaning fee since the cars get dusty from festival grounds.

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: EDM Festival Insider

For those looking to stay in an RV, CNBC estimates a 22-foot RV to cost $7,460 to rent for the week. One Burner said on a Quora forum an RV rental cost them $4,000 back in 2014.

source Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Source: CNBC, EDM Festival Insider

There are also costumes. One Burner told CNBC she spent $108 on costumes, which typically involve goggles, boots, and dust masks. On Etsy, attendees can grab light-up leg warmers for $70 or tie-dye faux fur coats for $350.

source Getty Images

Source: CNBC, EDM Festival Insider

The cost to attend Burning Man overall varies greatly. CNBC estimated the total cost of attending could range from $1,300 to camp in a tent to $20,000 to glamp in an RV. That also includes transportation, food, camp fees, costumes, and gifts.

source Getty Images

Source: CNBC

Money estimated a four-day trip to cost $2,218. That includes $227 for camping, $360 for toys and camp decor, $226 for survival supplies, $318 for food and drinks, and $1,087 to get there.

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: Money

But it’s a little different if you’re a billionaire — some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names have attended. In 2014, a Bay Area venture capitalist created a festival within Black Rock City that featured air-conditioned tents, showers, WiFi, and attendants — for $16,500 a week.

source REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Source: Bloomberg

No matter who you are, once inside Burning Man, there are no prices with the exception of coffee and ice (the latter is $3). Burning Man is based on a sharing community and is “commerce-free.”

source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Source: EDM Festival Insider