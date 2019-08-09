Here’s how much everyone gets paid at Disney parks

caption According to Glassdoor, cooks at Disney parks earn between $11 to $20 per hour during their shifts. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At the “Happiest Place on Earth,” some employee wages are about to change.

We turned to Glassdoor to take a look at what workers at Walt Disney World in Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, say they make. Known as “cast members,” these Disney park roles range from line cooks to character performers. Other hourly positions include technical jobs, such as stage technicians and electricians to ensure attractions run smoothly.

We listed job titles with at least 10 salary reports on Glassdoor to ensure the average salaries were based on decent sample sizes. We also looked at the available jobs on Disney’s Glassdoor page, as many of the jobs also noted salary estimates for those open roles.

The New York Times reported that, through their unions, workers at Walt Disney World reached a deal last year to increase the park’s minimum wage to $15 by 2021. The current state minimum wage for Florida is just $8.46, while California’s is higher at $12 per hour as of January.

Because these latest increases were implemented very recently, some positions’ salary averages we found may not reflect the new minimums just yet, as the self-reported data we looked at spans the past few years.

Amidst these recent improvements, Disney heiress Abigal Disney remains active in challenging the nation’s current wealth disparity, including her continued criticism of current Disney CEO Bob Iger’s massive salary. In an attempt to combat disproportionate wages, Disney is one of 17 other ultra-wealthy individuals to sign a letter begging for a wealth tax. According to previous reporting from Business Insider’s Shana Lebowitz, Iger earns a CEO pay of over $36 million while the median pay of his employees is around $46,000.

Keep reading for a look at what US Disney park employees make. Positions are listed in order of hourly pay; the few roles where only an annual salary was available are noted at the end.

Attractions cast members earn an average of $10 an hour.

caption A Disney cast member directs guests. source REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

All hourly team positions at Disney Parks are referred to as “cast members.” These positions range from ride attendants to food court cashiers.

Glassdoor average base salary: $10 per hour

Hourly interns say they earn around $10 to $11 per hour working at the parks through the Disney College Program.

caption A class photo of Disney College Program interns. source Disney College Program/Facebook

The five-month to seven-month program allows college students to work at the parks while completing coursework.

Glassdoor average base salary: $10 to $11 per hour

Housekeepers say they earn an average of $10 per hour.

caption A pillow with a “Cinderella” quote and a room service menu atop a hotel bed at the Disneyland Hotel. source Flickr/HarshLight

Housekeepers are responsible for maintaining guest rooms in each of the parks’ hotels.

Glassdoor average base salary: $10 per hour

Custodial staff members also say they earn around $10 per hour.

caption Custodians are charged with keeping the park streets clean for visitors. source Hector Alejandro/Flickr

Custodians in the parks help keep the properties clean, from inside venues to outside streets.

Glassdoor average base salary: $10 per hour

Merchandisers say they earn around $10 per hour.

caption Character stuffed animals on display in a Disney store. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Disney merchandisers are charged with managing and developing quarterly strategies to drive profits at the parks. An active listing on Glassdoor estimates the position pays between $8 to $11 per hour.

Glassdoor average base salary: $10 per hour

PhotoPass Photographers say they earn between $10 per hour and $12 per hour.

caption A Disney Parks photographer waits to take a photo of visiting families. source Flickr/Theme Park Tourist

PhotoPass photographers take photos of visitors at various locations throughout the parks. Disney characters are usually added to the photos during editing; for example, “The Lion King” characters are added to photos taken in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Glassdoor average base salary: $10 to $12 per hour

Cooks at the park restaurants say they earn anywhere from $11 to $20 per hour during their shifts.

caption A cook with Chef Mickey. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cooks – including line cooks – work at each of the Disney Parks restaurants. Active listings on Glassdoor advertise open positions for both a full-time lead cook with a starting rate of $20.35 per hour and a chef’s assistant. The latter listing notes that while chef assistants receive a starting rate of $17 per hour, they will be eligible for the new starting rate of $18.00 per hour effective this September.

Glassdoor average base salary: $11 to $20 per hour

Bussers at Disney Parks restaurants say they earn around $11 per hour.

caption A restaurant in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. source Flickr/Prayitno

Bussers assist with table clean-up while guests dine at Disney Parks restaurants, sometimes visiting with their favorite characters.

Glassdoor average base salary: $11 per hour

Concierges at the resort say they earn around $11 to $12 an hour.

caption The entryway to the lobby of the Disneyland Hotel, where guests can check-in. source Flickr/HarshLight

Concierges work at each of the on-site Disney hotels, including the Animal Kingdom Lodge and the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World. Front desk agents – responsible for checking guests in and out – also earn around the same hourly wage.

Glassdoor average base salary: $11 to $12 per hour

Perhaps the best-known cast members, the infamous Disney character performers say they earn an average of $11 per hour.

caption Disney character performers pose at Walt Disney World. source Disney

Disney character performers visit with guests and attend special events such as parades and live shows. Interested workers must audition and meet certain requirements, such as height, for desired characters.

Glassdoor average base salary: $11 per hour

A Glassdoor listing for a Disney Parks cosmetologist position notes a starting pay rate of $12 to $14 per hour.

caption A variety of makeup is used by cosmetologists to achieve classic Disney princess costume looks. source Emily Cox/Flickr Creative Commons

A current open position for a cosmetologist at Disneyland notes a starting pay rate of $12 to $14.05 per hour. Among a long list of duties, the position is responsible for styling wigs for Disney princess character performers, applying theatrical makeup, and sometimes instructing entertainers on proper application to achieve their costume looks.

Glassdoor estimate (average base salary unavailable): $11 to $20 per hour

Bus drivers say they earn between $13 and $14 an hour on average.

Bus drivers are responsible for transporting visitors to and from hotel locations and other attractions, often across different theme parks.

Glassdoor average base salary: $13 per hour

Glassdoor salaries also listed technicians, who say they make around $15 to $16 per hour.

caption Disney Parks employees working on parade floats. source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Technicians at Disney Parks ensure that stages, attractions, and other venue productions run smoothly; a few reports from stage technicians specifically noted hourly salaries around $30.

Glassdoor average base salary: $15 to $16 per hour

Maintenance workers including plumbers and electricians make just over $25 per hour.

caption Visitors walk towards the Sleeping Beauty Castle. source EURODISNEY-SHAREHOLDERS/ REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Current Glassdoor listings for a plumber and an electrician at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim offer starting pay rates above $25 per hour. The full-time industrial maintenance plumber job starts at $27.50 per hour and the electrician position starts at $26.69 per hour.

Glassdoor estimate (average base salary unavailable): $17 to $34 per hour

Lifeguards say they earn around $25,000 annually.

caption Lifeguards help supervise the waterparks at Disney Parks locations. source Insider

There are a variety of locations in the parks that require lifeguards, including Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Glassdoor average base salary: $24,101 per year

Guest experience managers say they earn around $45,000 per year for an annual salary.

caption A Disney Parks employee, wearing a variety of collector pins. source REUTERS/Aly Song

Guest experience managers, also known as guest service managers, are charged with visitor satisfaction. Glassdoor listed these positions in both the retail and restaurant sectors.

Glassdoor average base salary: $42,387 to $49,490 per year