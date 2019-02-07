How much Ina Garten, Gordon Ramsay, and other food-show hosts are reportedly worth

caption Rachael Ray is worth millions. source Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Celebrity food-show hosts have net worths in the millions.

Many earn money through other ventures, like cookbooks, products, and restaurants.

Here’s how much celebrity food-show hosts, including Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, and Jamie Oliver, are worth.

Hosting a food show has a lot of perks. You get to be surrounded by knowledgeable chefs, talk about food all day, and eat. But beyond those perks, it seems the gig has another benefit: it pays well.

How much, you ask?

INSIDER researched some of today’s most popular food-show hosts and what their estimated earnings are. We’ve compiled a list of 17 hosts below.

These figures are based on various sources, like net worth and sales revenue, and are not definite.

Alton Brown has made an estimated $13 million fortune over his years as a food personality.

caption Alton Brown is worth $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. source Gregory Smith/ApImages

Between his best-selling cookbooks and numerous hosting gigs, the quirky, science-loving chef and host of former cooking game show “Cutthroat Kitchen” has an estimated net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And he’s not stopping anytime soon.

In 2017, Variety reported that Alton Brown signed a deal with Food Network to create more online content in addition to continuing his hosting gig on “Iron Chef America.”

Anne Burrell has an estimated $5 million fortune from shaping up bad cooks on television.

caption Anne Burrell helped make the menu for a Cheetos pop-up restaurant in 2017. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Anne Burrell became one of the most recognized names in the culinary world in the 2000s thanks to her years of hard work in New York City restaurants and as Mario Batali’s sous chef on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.” And it seems her efforts have paid off well – Burrell has since moved on to host television programs like “Worst Cooks in America,” which helped her achieve an estimated $5 million in the bank. The 15th season of the popular show premiered in January.

Noel Fielding reportedly earns upwards $260,000 dollars (200,000 pounds) per season of “Great British Baking Show.”

caption Noel Fielding at the British Comedy Awards in 2013. source Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty

Metro reported that the “Great British Baking Show” co-host earns an estimated 200,000 pounds per season, and Celebrity Net Worth estimated his net worth at $8 million. According to Variety, the beloved British show was the sixth most streamed series in November 2018, making it one of the most popular food shows on Netflix.

Padma Lakshmi reportedly makes thousands hosting one of the most successful food shows that isn’t on Food Network.

caption Padma Lakshmi hosts Bravo’s “Top Chef.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi has been the presenter of Bravo’s reality competition series “Top Chef” for more than 12 years. According to Celebrity Net worth, she earns $50,000 per episode. Her success on the show and her income from modeling, acting, and editorial work over the years have allowed her to achieve a reported net worth of more than $30 million.

Duff Goldman reportedly makes a good amount of dough with his hosting gigs.

Duff Goldman co-hosts and serves as a judge for “Kids Baking Championship” with Valerie Bertinelli. The former “Ace of Cakes” star hasn’t revealed his annual income, but Celebrity Net Worth estimated his net worth is $5 million.

Goldman also earns revenue as the executive chef and owner of Charm City Cakes in Baltimore and Charm City Cakes West in Los Angeles.

Valerie Bertinelli reportedly brings home nearly $2 million every year.

caption Valerie Bertinelli hosts “Kids Baking Championship” with Goldman. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli, the other half of “Kids Baking Championship,” earns her living through appearing on multiple prime-time and daytime cable-TV shows. Prior to becoming a Food Network notable, Bertinelli earned a living as the spokesperson for weight-management and nutrition company Jenny Craig and acted in television series including the 1970s sitcom “One Day at a Time.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth an estimated $20 million.

Ina Garten’s estimated $50 million fortune has been well earned.

It’s well known that Ina Garten, also known as the “Barefoot Contessa,” lives lavishly. The celebrated home cook and Hamptons resident has delighted millions of viewers for more than 17 years on her daytime cooking show, offering a glimpse into her stunning home and life. Celebrity Net Worth estimated Garten is worth a whopping $50 million because of her successful cookbooks, line of food products, and work on her show.

Food Network in December 2018 announced another future season of “Barefoot Contessa,” so it’s safe to say more good fortune is in store for Garten.

Andrew Zimmern is reportedly paid $35,000 an episode to eat unusual foods on TV.

caption Andrew Zimmern is known for shows like “Bizarre Foods.” source Aaron Davidson/Stringer/Getty Images

The award-winning television host, writer, producer, restaurateur, and dinnertime daredevil is well known for his Travel Channel programs like “Man v. Food” and “Bizarre Foods.” Celebrity Net Worth estimated Andrew Zimmern is worth $8 million and earns $35,000 for every television episode he films, though it’s tough to put a dollar amount on his willingness to try all the strange food that exists.

Ted Allen isn’t cutting away from his “Chopped” cash anytime soon.

caption Ted Allen was on the first iteration of “Queer Eye.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The popular food-show presenter rose to fame as the resident food and wine expert on “Queer Eye For the Straight Guy,” a torch he has since passed to his former assistant Antoni Porowski. But Ted Allen’s earnings have come a long way since the days when he reportedly made only $3,000 an episode. Allen is now the host of “Chopped,” and Celebrity Net Worth estimated his total earnings to be $5 million.

Giada De Laurentiis has nearly $20 million in estimated earnings.

caption Giada De Laurentiis rose to fame on Food Network. source Giada De Lauentiis/Facebook

Giada De Laurentiis has been a Food Network mainstay since 2003, when her first series, “Everyday Italian,” debuted. Today, the Italian-American chef hosts several television series, including “Giada at Home,” “Giada Entertains,” “Giada in Paradise,” and more.

TMZ reported in 2015 that her estimated net worth was about $20 million. Much of that fortune was believed to stem from her earnings as an acclaimed food host and pay advances for her cookbooks, with sums as high as $2.5 million per book.

Ree Drummond is a pioneer with millions of dollars in annual income.

caption Ree Drummond hosts “The Pioneer Woman.” source Monica Schipper / Getty

Also known as “The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond is a TV host, home cook, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. Since her television show debuted in 2011, Drummond has amassed a net worth estimated to be as high as $50 million, according to Mashed. In addition to making money through the show, she earns millions of dollars through blog ad revenue and the sales of her many, many kitchen products with her name attached to it.

She also owns a store called The Mercantile and a hotel called The Boarding House in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

On top of that, Mashed reported, the Drummond family receives about $2 million a year in government subsidies because they allow horses to run free on their property.

Guy Fieri’s reported $100,000 appearance fee shows he means business.

caption Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown. source Ethan Miller /GettyImages

Although Guy Fieri’s New York City restaurant didn’t do too well, the restaurateur, cookbook author, and self-proclaimed mayor of Flavortown has done pretty well for himself. Fieri’s career as the spirited host of Food Network programs such as “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” has contributed to his net worth, which Forbes reported in 2012 was $8 million. Business Insider reported in 2012 that Fieri charges $100,000 for other media appearances.

Bobby Flay reportedly makes nearly $2 million every year.

caption Bobby Flay is worth $30 million. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The Gazette Review reported that Bobby Flay earned $1.8 million in 2016. His salary today is likely greater, despite his departure from “Iron Chef America.” The Daily Mail reported last year that he invested in frozen-food company Daily Harvest. Flay continues to host his eponymous shows “Brunch At Bobby’s,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” and “Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction,” though he makes a solid amount of income from appearing on other TV programs too.

Vanity Fair reported that the Emmy-award-winning chef can earn upwards $100,000 for a single appearance on a show. Flay also earns income from his 21 restaurants. He’s worth an estimated $30 million, according to Money Inc.

Gordon Ramsay’s estimated $225,000-an-episode fee makes him a top-earning entertainer.

caption Gordon Ramsay hosts multiple TV shows. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Forbes reported that Gordon Ramsay’s 2018 earnings were approximately $62 million. This made him the 33rd highest paid entertainer for 2018, surpassing countless musicians, actors, and other celebrities. Celebrity Net Worth says that a large chunk of Ramsay’s salary comes from his work presenting the television shows “Master Chef,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” and that he earns an estimated $225,000 per episode. He’s worth an estimated $190 million.

Jamie Oliver is the richest chef in the world.

caption Jamie Oliver is worth $400 million. source Getty / Tristan Fewings

Last year, The Guardian reported that Jamie Oliver’s media earnings (which include earnings from his television show and book sales) were 30 million pounds in 2016. The figure doesn’t include his multimillion-dollar endorsement deals and restaurant revenue.

And while Oliver has admitted to recently experiencing significant business losses, he remains the wealthiest culinary celebrity in the world, with a reported net worth of $400 million.

Martha Stewart’s million-dollar earnings prove she’s still got skin in the game.

caption Martha Stewart is worth over $200 million. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Martha Stewart has had a tumultuous few years, but has always found a way to make it work. While she earns money through hosting PBS shows “Martha Bakes” and “Martha Stewart’s Cooking School,” she also makes cash from guest appearances on shows including “Chopped” and sales of her branded products. In 2015, Deadline reported that Stewart earns at least $1.3 million a year from the media company she founded, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

Though Stewart’s net worth has fallen over the years, Forbes reported in 2015 that it was $220 million.

Rachael Ray’s businesses make her one of the most successful food celebrities.

caption Ray celebrates the first anniversary of “Every Day With Rachael Ray” in 2006. source Ray Tamarra/Getty

No list of high-earning hosts would be complete without Rachael Ray. She isn’t so much a food-show host as she is a brand, personality, and television icon. Over the past 20 years, Ray has built a massive multimillion-dollar net worth from her media appearances, syndicated talk show, and multiple business ventures.

Ray has authored 22 cookbooks to date, many of which have been best sellers. In addition, her magazine, Rachael Ray Every Day, boasts 1.7 million subscribers, and her pet-food line, Nutrish, sold $650 million worth of products in 2017 (the brand was reportedly sold to Smucker in a $1.5 billion deal last May). Celebrity Net Worth estimated that she’s worth $80 million.

Her next move? Variety reported that later this year Ray would revive her former series “30 Minute Meals” thus bringing her successful career full circle.

