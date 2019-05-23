The 25 most expensive cities in the world for gas

source Getty Images

Deutsche Bank recently release its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report, which details the price of different goods in different countries.

According to the report, gas prices cost the most in Hong Kong at over $2 for one liter (or a fourth of a gallon).

Cities in the Middle East (like Cairo, Dubai and Riyadh) had some of the cheapest gas prices.

Unless you want to empty your bank account, opt for a bus next time you’re in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong charges the highest prices for gas worldwide, according to Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report. The city’s gas prices cost more than double the New York price, and rose 7% in the last year.

Other expensive cities for gas include Oslo, Helsinki and Milan. Cities in the Middle East (like Cairo, Riyadh, and Dubai) sold gas at cheaper rates than the US.

Egypt had some of the lowest gas prices at just 39 cents for 1 liter (or a fourth-gallon) of gas.

Here are the most expensive places to get gas around the world:

25. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Warsaw, Poland: $1.32

source Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 165%

Year-over-year change: -2%

24. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Vienna, Austria: $1.34

source VitalyEdush/iStock

Relative to New York gas prices: 167%

Year-over-year change: -9%

23. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Prague, Czech Republic: $1.43

caption Czech republic Prague – Charles bridge in winter morning. source Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 178%

Year-over-year change: -4%

22. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Madrid, Spain: $1.45

Relative to New York gas prices: 181%

Year-over-year change: -1%

21. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Wellington, New Zealand: $1.46

caption Holidaymakers drive past a road sign at St. Arnaud on the South Island of News Zealand, March 27, 2016. source REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

Relative to New York gas prices: 182%

Year-over-year change: 3%

20. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Auckland, New Zealand: $1.52

source AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com

Relative to New York gas prices: 190%

Year-over-year change: 8%

T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Berlin, Germany: $1.56

Relative to New York gas prices: 195%

Year-over-year change: -2%

T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Dublin, Ireland: $1.56

source Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 195%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Frankfurt, Germany: $1.56

source Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 195%

Year-over-year change: -9%

16. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Zurich, Switzerland: $1.57

Relative to New York gas prices: 196%

Year-over-year change: 3%

15. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Stockholm, Sweden: $1.57

source Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 197%

Year-over-year change: -4%

14. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Singapore, Singapore: $1.61

source Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 202%

Year-over-year change: 2%

13. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Copenhagen, Denmark: $1.64

caption Copenhagen, Denmark source REUTERS/Bob Strong

Relative to New York gas prices: 205%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-11. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Brussels, Belgium: $1.67

source Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 209%

Year-over-year change: 5%

T-11. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Lisbon, Portugal: $1.67

source MoveHub

Relative to New York gas prices: 209%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-9. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Edinburgh, United Kingdom: $1.68

source Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 210%

Year-over-year change: 0%

T-9. Cost of 1 liter of gas in London, United Kingdom: $1.68

Relative to New York gas prices: 210%

Year-over-year change: 0%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Rome, Italy: $1.78

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Paris, France: $1.78

source Philippe LEJEANVRE / Reuters

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Athens, Greece: $1.78

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Helsinki, Finland: $1.78

caption Finland recently wrapped up a two year UBI trial. source (Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images)

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Milan, Italy: $1.78

source Freeday/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Amsterdam, Netherlands: $1.78

source Shutterstock/S-F

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -9%

2. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Oslo, Norway: $1.85

caption Oslo, Norway. source Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 231%

Year-over-year change: -2%

1. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Hong Kong, Hong Kong: $2.04

source Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 255%

Year-over-year change: 7%