The 25 most expensive cities in the world for gas

- Deutsche Bank recently release its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report, which details the price of different goods in different countries.
- According to the report, gas prices cost the most in Hong Kong at over $2 for one liter (or a fourth of a gallon).
- Cities in the Middle East (like Cairo, Dubai and Riyadh) had some of the cheapest gas prices.
Unless you want to empty your bank account, opt for a bus next time you’re in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong charges the highest prices for gas worldwide, according to Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report. The city’s gas prices cost more than double the New York price, and rose 7% in the last year.
Other expensive cities for gas include Oslo, Helsinki and Milan. Cities in the Middle East (like Cairo, Riyadh, and Dubai) sold gas at cheaper rates than the US.
Egypt had some of the lowest gas prices at just 39 cents for 1 liter (or a fourth-gallon) of gas.
Here are the most expensive places to get gas around the world:
25. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Warsaw, Poland: $1.32
Relative to New York gas prices: 165%
Year-over-year change: -2%
24. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Vienna, Austria: $1.34
Relative to New York gas prices: 167%
Year-over-year change: -9%
23. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Prague, Czech Republic: $1.43
Relative to New York gas prices: 178%
Year-over-year change: -4%
22. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Madrid, Spain: $1.45
Relative to New York gas prices: 181%
Year-over-year change: -1%
21. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Wellington, New Zealand: $1.46
Relative to New York gas prices: 182%
Year-over-year change: 3%
20. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Auckland, New Zealand: $1.52
Relative to New York gas prices: 190%
Year-over-year change: 8%
T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Berlin, Germany: $1.56
Relative to New York gas prices: 195%
Year-over-year change: -2%
T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Dublin, Ireland: $1.56
Relative to New York gas prices: 195%
Year-over-year change: -9%
T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Frankfurt, Germany: $1.56
Relative to New York gas prices: 195%
Year-over-year change: -9%
16. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Zurich, Switzerland: $1.57
Relative to New York gas prices: 196%
Year-over-year change: 3%
15. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Stockholm, Sweden: $1.57
Relative to New York gas prices: 197%
Year-over-year change: -4%
14. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Singapore, Singapore: $1.61
Relative to New York gas prices: 202%
Year-over-year change: 2%
13. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Copenhagen, Denmark: $1.64
Relative to New York gas prices: 205%
Year-over-year change: -9%
T-11. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Brussels, Belgium: $1.67
Relative to New York gas prices: 209%
Year-over-year change: 5%
T-11. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Lisbon, Portugal: $1.67
Relative to New York gas prices: 209%
Year-over-year change: -9%
T-9. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Edinburgh, United Kingdom: $1.68
Relative to New York gas prices: 210%
Year-over-year change: 0%
T-9. Cost of 1 liter of gas in London, United Kingdom: $1.68
Relative to New York gas prices: 210%
Year-over-year change: 0%
T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Rome, Italy: $1.78
Relative to New York gas prices: 223%
Year-over-year change: -9%
T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Paris, France: $1.78
Relative to New York gas prices: 223%
Year-over-year change: -3%
T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Athens, Greece: $1.78
Relative to New York gas prices: 223%
Year-over-year change: -3%
T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Helsinki, Finland: $1.78
Relative to New York gas prices: 223%
Year-over-year change: -3%
T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Milan, Italy: $1.78
Relative to New York gas prices: 223%
Year-over-year change: -3%
T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Amsterdam, Netherlands: $1.78
Relative to New York gas prices: 223%
Year-over-year change: -9%
2. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Oslo, Norway: $1.85
Relative to New York gas prices: 231%
Year-over-year change: -2%
1. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Hong Kong, Hong Kong: $2.04
Relative to New York gas prices: 255%
Year-over-year change: 7%