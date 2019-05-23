The 25 most expensive cities in the world for gas

By
Allana Akhtar, Business Insider US
-

source
Getty Images

Unless you want to empty your bank account, opt for a bus next time you’re in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong charges the highest prices for gas worldwide, according to Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report. The city’s gas prices cost more than double the New York price, and rose 7% in the last year.

Read more: Here’s how much an iPhone XS costs in 25 different countries

Other expensive cities for gas include Oslo, Helsinki and Milan. Cities in the Middle East (like Cairo, Riyadh, and Dubai) sold gas at cheaper rates than the US.

Egypt had some of the lowest gas prices at just 39 cents for 1 liter (or a fourth-gallon) of gas.

Here are the most expensive places to get gas around the world:

25. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Warsaw, Poland: $1.32

source
Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 165%

Year-over-year change: -2%

24. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Vienna, Austria: $1.34

source
VitalyEdush/iStock

Relative to New York gas prices: 167%

Year-over-year change: -9%

23. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Prague, Czech Republic: $1.43

caption
Czech republic Prague – Charles bridge in winter morning.
source
Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 178%

Year-over-year change: -4%

22. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Madrid, Spain: $1.45

source
Oyster.com

Relative to New York gas prices: 181%

Year-over-year change: -1%

21. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Wellington, New Zealand: $1.46

caption
Holidaymakers drive past a road sign at St. Arnaud on the South Island of News Zealand, March 27, 2016.
source
REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

Relative to New York gas prices: 182%

Year-over-year change: 3%

20. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Auckland, New Zealand: $1.52

source
AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com

Relative to New York gas prices: 190%

Year-over-year change: 8%

T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Berlin, Germany: $1.56

source
Jason Batterham/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 195%

Year-over-year change: -2%

T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Dublin, Ireland: $1.56

source
Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 195%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-17. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Frankfurt, Germany: $1.56

source
Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 195%

Year-over-year change: -9%

16. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Zurich, Switzerland: $1.57

source
Flickr Creative Commons / Pedro Szekely

Relative to New York gas prices: 196%

Year-over-year change: 3%

15. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Stockholm, Sweden: $1.57

source
Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 197%

Year-over-year change: -4%

14. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Singapore, Singapore: $1.61

source
Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 202%

Year-over-year change: 2%

13. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Copenhagen, Denmark: $1.64

caption
Copenhagen, Denmark
source
REUTERS/Bob Strong

Relative to New York gas prices: 205%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-11. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Brussels, Belgium: $1.67

source
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 209%

Year-over-year change: 5%

T-11. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Lisbon, Portugal: $1.67

source
MoveHub

Relative to New York gas prices: 209%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-9. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Edinburgh, United Kingdom: $1.68

source
Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 210%

Year-over-year change: 0%

T-9. Cost of 1 liter of gas in London, United Kingdom: $1.68

source
Shutterstock.com

Relative to New York gas prices: 210%

Year-over-year change: 0%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Rome, Italy: $1.78

source
Rudy Balasko/iStock

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -9%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Paris, France: $1.78

source
Philippe LEJEANVRE / Reuters

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Athens, Greece: $1.78

source
Shutterstcok/Anton_Ivanov

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Helsinki, Finland: $1.78

caption
Finland recently wrapped up a two year UBI trial.
source
(Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images)

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Milan, Italy: $1.78

source
Freeday/Shutterstock

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -3%

T-3. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Amsterdam, Netherlands: $1.78

source
Shutterstock/S-F

Relative to New York gas prices: 223%

Year-over-year change: -9%

2. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Oslo, Norway: $1.85

caption
Oslo, Norway.
source
Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 231%

Year-over-year change: -2%

1. Cost of 1 liter of gas in Hong Kong, Hong Kong: $2.04

source
Getty Images

Relative to New York gas prices: 255%

Year-over-year change: 7%