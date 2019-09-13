‘How much is the Apple Pencil?’: A breakdown of Apple’s advanced iPad styluses, including their prices and which iPads each works with

- source
- The original Apple Pencil costs $99 and the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) costs $129.
- The two Apple Pencil models aren’t interchangeable – you need to purchase the correct version for your iPad.
- You can easily tell the Pencils apart because the original one is perfectly round and has a Lightning port in the back, while the second-generation Pencil is magnetic, flat on one side, and charges wirelessly.
There are two versions of the Apple Pencil. The original Pencil costs $99, while the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) sells for $129.
They’re not interchangeable – you need to purchase a different Pencil depending on what version of the iPad you have. Both Pencils are current models, since there are a number of iPads currently in use which make use of both accessories.
How to tell which Apple Pencil you need
The original Apple Pencil is gloss white, completely round, and features a silver ring near the rear. Behind the ring is a removable cap that gives you access to the Lighting port to charge the pencil. Again, it costs $99 from Apple.
The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) has a less shiny matte white finish, and is flat on one side so it doesn’t roll as easily. It has no silver band in the back, and instead of a Lightning port, it charges wirelessly when it’s attached to the iPad. This Pencil is magnetic, so it sticks to the iPad for storage and charging. It costs $129 from Apple.
Apple offers the option of engraving a short text message (such as your name, initials, or phone number) into an Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for free when you order it online. You can’t engrave the original Apple Pencil.
The original Apple Pencil works with these iPads:
- iPad Air (3rd generation, released in 2019)
- iPad mini (5th generation, released in 2019)
- iPad (6th generation, released in 2018)
- iPad (7th generation, set to release on September 30, 2019)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation, released in 2017)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation, released in 2015)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (released in 2017)
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch (released in 2016)
The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) works with these iPads:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation, released in 2018)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (released in 2018)
