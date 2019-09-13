‘How much is Apple TV+?’: A guide to Apple’s new video-streaming service with ad-free, original content

Following months of anticipation, Apple is finally launching its video streaming service, Apple TV+, which will compete head on with existing services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now.

How much is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ will cost $5 per month when it debuts on November 1.

But at the Apple event on September 10, the company announced that if you buy any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac computer, you automatically get one year of the service for free.

In addition, the Apple TV+ subscription can be shared among up to six family members at no additional cost.

What you get in an Apple TV+ subscription

Apple TV+ will be ad-free, all content will be available for streaming on demand, and content can be downloaded locally so you can watch it offline if you know you will be somewhere without internet access.

The service will be available via an app on iOS devices, of course, but Apple also announced that it will be available on “select Samsung smart TVs,” and it will come to other streaming devices and TVs in the future.

Even after a one-year free trial, Apple TV+ is going to be significantly less expensive than Netflix (which offers a $9 per month plan, but the most popular tier is $13 per month).

One reason Apple’s streaming service is priced so affordably is that there’s going to be relatively little content available at launch – unlike Netflix, Apple has made no mention of licensing any TV shows or movies for its new service.

caption Oprah Winfrey leads a famous cast of talent featured in new Apple TV+ original content. source Apple

Instead, Apple has announced details about their slate of original content, with star-studded talent featuring the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

