HBO’s entire catalog of shows and movies is available as a Hulu add-on for $15 a month — here’s how it works

Add HBO to your Hulu subscription for an additional $14.99 a month.

It’s the same price as HBO’s standalone subscription service, HBO Now, but it’s fully integrated into your Hulu app.

The HBO add-on gives you access to HBO’s entire catalog of shows and movies.

Watch shows as they air live on HBO, or catch up on episodes you’ve missed.

Entire series are available to stream including Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos, Westworld, Sex and the City, and more.

Suddenly everyone around you is talking about HBO’s Succession, and you’re not sure why, but you know you’re missing out and something has to be done about it. Since Game of Thrones ended, you lost touch with your old roommate whose HBO Go password you were using, and now it’s been too long since you’ve spoken, so it would be weird to ask for it again. It may seem like you’re destined to be out of the loop, letting yet another bastion of pop culture pass you by. But all is not lost.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can add HBO to your account for $14.99 a month after the one-week free trial – the same price as HBO’s standalone subscription service, HBO Now. But instead of having a whole separate app to manage, all of HBO’s content is immediately integrated into your Hulu app. As soon as you toggle on the add-on, Hulu will start recommending HBO content it thinks you’ll like based on your watch history.

caption Catch up on the second season of Succession with Hulu. source HBO

Not only will you be able to watch all of HBO’s shows that are currently airing, like the much hyped Succession, you’ll be able to watch them more or less live, with most HBO streams on Hulu available within minutes of the episode airing on cable. Exceptions include news shows like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher, and a few others, but even those will be available within 24 hours. But you don’t have to stress about having to be home to catch it live. Once the show’s up on Hulu, it’s available indefinitely. Which means you can catch up on past seasons or missed episodes, so you’ll be ready to talk to your coworkers and pretend that you’ve been watching all along.

You’ll also gain access to nearly all of HBO’s classic programming. Naturally, the entire catalog of Game of Thrones is available if you want to obsessively watch it on a loop so you’ve memorized every detail by the time the much anticipated prequel drops. If you want to diversify your binging, you can catch up on shows that are between seasons like Westworld, Big Little Lies, and Barry. Or you can revisit some of the classics that made HBO a household name like The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Wire, Sex and the City, and so many more.

caption Stream movies on HBO like A Star is Born within your Hulu account. source Warner Bros.

Plus, we can’t forget to mention all the additional movies available through the HBO add-on – HBO does stand for Home Box Office after all. Recent releases like A Star is Born, BlacKKKlansman, and Bohemian Rhapsody sit alongside nostalgic gems like The Mighty Ducks, Big Trouble in Little China, Beaches, and Notting Hill.

Adding HBO to your Hulu account is as easy as going into your account preferences, clicking “Manage Plan,” and then clicking the plus sign next to the HBO add on. Review your changes and then immediately start streaming HBO content from your smart TV, favorite streaming stick, laptop, or cell phone.

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber yet, and you’d like to know more about what Hulu has to offer, check out this extensive breakdown of services and pricing structures.

Once you’re ready to start streaming, sign up for Hulu here.

