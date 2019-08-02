A complete price breakdown for Hulu and Hulu Live TV packages — here’s everything you need to know

source Hulu

With so many offerings and ad-ons it’s hard to keep track of what Hulu offers, so we broke everything down for you below.

Hulu offers four levels of service: Basic ($5.99 per month), Premium ($11.99 per month), Basic + Live TV ($44.99 per month), and Premium + Live TV ($50.99 per month).

Hulu Basic is ad-supported, while Premium is almost completely ad-free.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers gain access to 60+ channels of live TV, including cable news networks CBS, ABC, and NBC and favorites such as Food Network, Disney Channel, and Discovery.

For additional monthly costs, Hulu subscribers can add premium cable channels like HBO, STARZ, and Showtime to their streaming services.

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services on the market, and they keep adding options to improve your access to top content. With so many options available plus an ever-growing number of add-ons like HBO for $14.99 a month or Unlimited Screens for $9.99 a month, it can be hard to keep track of that Hulu offers at what rates without digging deep into your account settings or Hulu’s Help Center.

Below, we’ve put together a chart of exactly what each of Hulu’s four offerings – Basic, Premium, Basic + Live TV, and Premium + Live TV – will get you for your dollar. There’s an additional breakdown of Hulu’s add-ons that you can opt for to improve your streaming experience and give you access to exactly the content you want to watch.

At a glance, the main difference between the services is price per month. Hulu Basic, the service’s ad-supported offering is just $5.99 a month, making it the cheapest streaming service on the market. Basic + Live TV will set you back $44.99 a month and offers 60+ channels of live TV including Food Network, Discovery (Don’t miss Shark Week!), Disney Channel, ESPN, and the basic cable-news networks like CBS, NBC, and Fox. Hulu’s Premium offering is ad-free and runs you $11.99 a month, while Hulu Premium + Live TV is $50.99 a month.

All four levels of service give you access to Hulu’s entire catalogue of streaming content including Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, current TV favorites like Brooklyn 99, and classic sitcoms like Seinfeld.

Continue reading for a detailed breakdown of all the services Hulu offers.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Here’s everything you need to know about Hulu’s add-on pricing for networks like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, STARZ, and more.