‘How much is the iPhone 11 Pro?’: Everything you need to know about Apple’s first ‘Pro’ phones, including their standard prices, trade-in prices, and new features

caption The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be released on September 20, 2019. source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

The iPhone 11 Pro will retail for $999 ($41.62 per month using Apple’s financing plan). The larger iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $1099 (or $45.79 per month).

Apple also has a comprehensive trade-in program in place – you can get up to $600 off a new iPhone if you trade in last year’s iPhone XS Max, bringing the cost of an 11 Pro down to as little as $399.

Here’s a complete list of trade-in values for fully functioning iPhones in good condition:

What’s new in the iPhone 11 Pro

There are two iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display (the same size as the iPhone XS) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display (the same as the iPhone XS Max).

Both models add a third lens to the camera cluster on the rear of the phone, and it’s the camera capabilities that really distinguish the iPhone 11 Pro from any other iPhone. In addition to the wide angle and ultra-wide angle lenses, these cameras also include a telephoto lens, giving you an optical zoom range from 0.5x to 2.0x. This means sharper pictures, from farther away.

caption The iPhone 11 Pro models include three rear cameras. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple has also invested in computational photography, which uses artificial intelligence to process and improve photos as they’re taken. There’s a new night mode, for example, as well as a shooting mode called Deep Fusion, which combines nine shots, including a long-exposure photo, into a single optimized high-quality image that includes the best of each.

The Pro models also have several new video tricks. In addition to shooting at 4K, 60 fps, the phone has extended dynamic range and enhanced image stabilization. Apple is also touting a feature called Audio Zoom, which lets the phone zoom in automatically in response to audio cues.

The front of the phone now features a 12-megapixel camera. Apple has added a new slow-motion selfie mode, as well as the ability to shoot in wide angle from the front as well as the rear.

Both iPhone 11 Pro models are powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, which the company claims is the iPhone’s fastest processor yet. Battery life is also improved – you get about four hours more runtime than the older iPhone XS.

caption The new iPhone’s A13 bionic chip is the most powerful smartphone chip made yet. source Apple

You can choose from four colors: Space gray, midnight green, silver, and gold.

When the iPhone 11 Pro phones will be released

You can pre-order an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max starting on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 5 AM PDT, and both models will be available for sale on Friday, September 20, 2019.