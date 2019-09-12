‘How much is the iPhone 11?’: Everything you need to know about Apple’s latest phone, including its standard price, trade-in prices, and new features

caption The iPhone 11 comes out on September 20, 2019. source Apple

The iPhone 11 will retail for $699 (about $29 per month using Apple’s financing plan). Compared to the iPhone XR, which debuted last year for $749, and the iPhone XS, which cost $999, this is surprising – but welcome – news.

The price is even lower if you have a previous model iPhone to trade in. Apple is offering up to $600 off on the new iPhone 11 if you have last year’s iPhone XS Max, making the purchase just $100.

Here is a complete list of trade-in values for fully functioning iPhones in good condition:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

What’s new in the iPhone 11

Under the hood, the iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, which the company claims is the iPhone’s fastest processor yet, and is significantly faster than any Android processor chip. It features machine-learning capabilities, which is useful for tasks like computational photography, which uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of your photos as they’re taken.

caption The iPhone 11 features an A13 Bionic chip, which is the most powerful smartphone chip on the market. source Apple/YouTube

Battery life is also improved, with the phone lasting about an hour longer on a single charge than the older iPhone XR, and about four hours longer than the iPhone XS.

The camera system is the most noticeable update, though. There’s now a pair of lenses on the rear of the phone which deliver both wide-angle and ultra-wide angle photography, along with a new night mode, similar to what’s already available on some Android models.

Apple promises that the new Smart HDR mode takes better HDR photos, with improved skin tone fidelity in photos that include people. In other words, all your selfies will look much sharper.

Then iPhone 11 captures 4K video at 60 fps. Then front camera has also been updated to 12 megapixels, with a new slow-motion selfie mode, which Apple has dubbed a “slofie mode,” and the ability to shoot in wide angle from the front as well as the rear.

You can choose from a half-dozen colors, including black, green, yellow, purple, red, and white.

caption The iPhone 11 comes in a variety of colors. source Apple

When the iPhone 11 will be released

The iPhone 11 will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 5 AM PDT, and will be available for sale on Friday, September 20, 2019, both online and in Apple stores.