‘How much is LinkedIn Premium?’: A cost breakdown of all 4 of LinkedIn’s paid membership tiers

How much LinkedIn Premium costs depends on which membership option you pick, and each of the four options available come with different offerings.

Premium Career costs $29.99 per month, or $239.88 if you pay for an entire year up front.

Premium Business costs $59.99 per month, or $575.88 if you pay for the year.

Premium Sales costs $79.99 per month, or $779.88 if you pay for the year.

Premium Hiring costs $119.95 per month, or $1,199.40 for the year.

LinkedIn already gives you access to a lot of useful things, like a massive professional network, and a place to get your name and potentially your resume out in front of the right people.

But if you’re looking for more, upgrading to LinkedIn Premium can give you a boost by allowing you access to tools that are tailored to your unique needs.

Here’s what you should know about the various premium plans LinkedIn offers.

What LinkedIn Premium costs

There are four kinds of premium memberships, each with its own price points.

Note that the prices below do not include sales tax.

Career is $29.99 per month, or $239.88 (33% less) annually.

This membership allows you to see who’s viewed your profile, direct message recruiters, see how you compare to other applicants who apply for jobs through LinkedIn, get salary insights, and access exclusive educational content and interview preparation materials.

Business is $59.99 per month, or $575.88 (20% less) annually.

Those who opt for the Business membership get 15 InMail messages per month and business insights (including growth and “functional trends”). InMails are messages that are sent directly to other LinkedIn members, even if you’re not connected to them.

With a Business membership, you can also view an unlimited number of profiles on the site, see who’s viewed your profile, get career insights, and access online video courses.

Sales is $79.99 per month, or $779.88 (19% less) annually.

Sales Navigator professionals get 20 InMail messages per month, as well as the usual “see who viewed your profile” and unlimited profile browsing features.

They also get sales-specific insights, lead recommendations (including the option to save leads), and advanced searches with a lead-builder.

Hiring (or Recruiter Lite) is $119.95 per month, or $1,199.40 (17% less) annually.

Besides the option to see an unlimited number of profiles and view who checked yours out, Hiring (also called Recruiter Lite) members also get 30 InMail messages per month – the most included with any premium membership.

You’ll also get a more recruiting-friendly design, and advanced search options and smart suggestions that can help you find better job candidates. This includes an “integrated hiring” feature that gives you a bird’s eye view of your entire hiring pool. Plus, you also get automatic candidate tracking.

All of these plans also offer a one-month free trial at the start.

