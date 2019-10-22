‘How much is PS4 online?’: A cost and features breakdown of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now

- source
- Charnsitr/Shutterstock
- A subscription for playing a PS4 online could cost you as little as $4.99 a month, depending on the particular plan you choose.
- There are two online gaming subscriptions for the PS4: PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now – which cost the same but offer different features.
- PlayStation Now is a Netflix-like streaming gaming service and is a separate subscription service from PlayStation Plus.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It’s possible to own a PS4 and not have a subscription to PlayStation Plus, but if you’re a serious gamer, you’re unlikely to be satisfied with that arrangement.
For many people, the best part of having a PS4 is multiplayer gaming, and you need a PlayStation Plus subscription to be able to do that. But in addition to PlayStation Plus, there’s also PlayStation Now.
Now, you might be wondering if you need both, so here’s a breakdown of what’s in both subscription packages, and what they cost.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
PlayStation 4 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
PlayStation Plus Membership (From $59.99 at Best Buy)
How much PlayStation Plus costs, and what it offers
- source
- Sony
While you get certain elements of the PlayStation Network for free by virtue of owning a PS4, like access to entertainment apps and the ability to watch content on PlayStation Video, most of the valuable features are only included in a subscription to PlayStation Plus.
That includes the ability to play multiplayer games online, access to free games each month – which, once downloaded, you can continue to play for as long as you have a subscription – and exclusive early access to game demos and betas.
PlayStation Plus also features 10GB of online storage for saved game files.
There are several different subscription options for PlayStation Plus:
- A 12-month subscription costs $59.99 (which is $4.99 per month)
- A 3-month subscription costs $24.99 ($8.33 per month)
- A one-month subscription costs $9.99.
- There is also a 14-day free trial available if you’ve never used PlayStation Plus before.
How much PlayStation Now costs, and what it offers
- source
- Sony
PlayStation Now has some elements in common with PlayStation Plus, but it’s really a very different kind of service.
While the main selling point of PlayStation Plus is multiplayer gaming, you can think of PlayStation Now as more of a Netflix for games – it’s a subscription-based streaming service that lets you play any number of games from Sony’s substantial library of PlayStation titles, including older PlayStation consoles, for a single price.
You can stream the games to your PS4, Windows PC, or a number of other devices.
There are several different subscription options for PlayStation Now:
- A 12-month subscription costs $59.99 (which is $4.99 per month)
- A 3-month subscription costs $24.99 ($8.33 per month)
- A one-month subscription costs $9.99.
- There is also a 7-day free trial available if you’ve never used PlayStation Now before.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to download games on your PS4 in 2 different ways
-
How to update your PS4 console in 2 different ways, to access its latest features and security improvements
-
The 8 most important details we already know about PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation video game console
-
The latest PlayStation 4 update will let you stream games to any Android phone