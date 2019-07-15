‘How much is the Samsung Galaxy S10?’: A cost breakdown of the entire Galaxy S10 family

caption The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes in a variety of prices and sizes. source YouTube/UnboxTherapy

Samsung offers four models in the Galaxy S10 family. Each starts at a different price point, and the total cost depends upon how much memory you choose.

The Galaxy S10e costs $750 for 128GB and $850 for 256GB.

The Galaxy S10 costs $900 for 128GB and $1150 for 512GB.

The Galaxy S10+ costs $1000 for 128GB, $1250 for 512GB, and $1600 for 1TB.

The Galaxy S10 5G costs $1300 for 128GB and $1400 for 512GB.

Samsung is on a tear of late, releasing a seemingly endless series of Android phones.

There’s always something new on the horizon, like the troubled Galaxy Fold, but for now, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the model that is getting the most attention.

It’s actually a family of four models: the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 5G.

The major features of the Galaxy S10 family

All of the Galaxy S10 models are built around the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. They all include Samsung’s new PowerShare feature, which lets you charge other devices wirelessly from your S10’s battery. All but one of the models feature three rear-facing cameras and one in front. Most of the phones are also available in multiple color choices, including black, white, blue, and pink.

The Galaxy S10e is intended to be somewhat more affordable than other members of the S10 family. It has a smaller 5.8-inch screen and a lower-capacity 3,100-mAh battery, and has two memory configurations that top out at a modest 256GB. But perhaps the biggest differences from other S10s is the fact that it has just two rear-facing cameras and there’s no fingerprint sensor built into the screen, as in the other models.

The Galaxy S10 is the “standard” model in the lineup, with a 6.1-inch display 3,400-mAh battery, and up to 512GB of memory.

The Galaxy S10+, like Apple’s “Plus” models, supersizes the S10. It has a larger 6.4-inch display and you can upgrade up to a massive 1TB of storage – but it’s otherwise the same as the standard S10.

The Galaxy S10 5G is the newest model in the family and delivers just what the name suggests: support for 5G mobile networks – though 5G rollout is limited, and there are few places in the US where you can really take advantage of the technology in 2019. It’s currently only available for Verizon, and with fewer color choices (only black and silver). The Galaxy S10 5G also has the largest display in the S10 family, at 6.7 inches.

How much each Galaxy S10 model costs

The least expensive mode, the Galaxy S10e, is available in two varieties:

The Galaxy S10e with 128GB of memory costs $750.

The Galaxy S10e with 256GB of memory costs $850.

The Galaxy S10 is also available in two varieties:

The Galaxy S10 with 128GB of memory costs $900.

The Galaxy S10 with 512GB of memory costs $1150.

The Galaxy S10+ is available in three varieties:

The Galaxy S10+ with 128GB of memory costs $1000.

The Galaxy S10+ with 512GB of memory costs $1250.

The Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of memory costs $1600.

The Galaxy S10 5G is available in two varieties:

The Galaxy S10 5G with 128GB of memory costs $1300.

The Galaxy S10 5G with 512GB of memory costs $1400.

