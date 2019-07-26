‘How much is Windows 10?’: A cost breakdown of all three versions of Windows 10

caption Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro for Workstations each vary in price and features. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system. Like its predecessor, Windows 8, it was designed with tablets and touchscreen laptops in mind.

Microsoft has pared down the Windows 10 product selection to just two main versions, Home and Pro, along with the more advanced Pro for Workstations.

Simplifying the product offering can mean an easier choice for you, the consumer. Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro have many features in common, although there are some key differences.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home is well-suited for everyday tasks you might need a home computer to perform, as well as being a solid option for gaming. Standard communications apps such as Mail, Calendar, Photos, and Videos are included.

Windows 10 Home costs $139. Here’s what it offers.

Windows 10 supports a digital pen and touch support on enabled devices.

Cortana is the Windows digital assistant. Use it to request information about weather, schedule appointments, search your computer files, and more.

Android and iPhone devices are supported, so you can access supported mobile content from your PC.

Device encryption is available on most modern devices.

Firewall and network protection is built-in to help protect against malware threats, including ransomware.

Windows Defender SmartScreen scans apps and internet content for a safer experience.

Secure Boot prevents malware and other unauthorized programs from loading when Windows starts.

Windows Defender Antivirus and parental controls are also available.

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro includes all the features listed above, along with some that may be better suited for business and large enterprises. It also includes additional security and networking features.

Windows 10 Pro costs $199.99. Here’s what else it offers.

Dynamic provisioning allows you to easily customize a device to meet your organization’s needs.

Windows Update for Business offers greater control over Windows Update deployment.

Group Policy support allows specific security and networking rules to be applied based on a user’s access group.

A Kiosk Mode can be set up quickly and easily for kiosk use.

Assigned Access allows network administrators to designate specific applications to run based on a user’s assigned permissions.

Active Directory support allows IT staff to manage access to resources like files and shared printers for network users.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations is a more advanced version of Windows 10 Pro, with faster data handling, more storage, and a new file system that finds and repairs faults.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations costs $309.

This operating system is more suitable if your business or enterprise is dealing with large amounts of data and needs to store and process it quickly.