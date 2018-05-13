Pets are like children to many Americans — here’s how much pet owners spend on average each month

By
Matthew Michaels, Business Insider US
-
Dogs are not the most expensive pet to care for.

caption
Dogs are not the most expensive pet to care for.
source
maplegirlie/Flickr

  • Pet owners spend an average of $126.19 every month on their furry friends, according to a recent survey.
  • Dogs are more costly than cats, but canines are not the most expensive pets.
  • Fish are the cheapest pets; fish owners spend $62.53 a month on their aquatic friends.

Pets are often part of the family, and animal lovers certainly have to pay to take care of them.

Americans spend an average of $126.19 every month on their pets, according to a recent survey of over 1,000 pet owners. That’s a lot of dog bones and kitty litter.

But the cost of pet ownership varies depending on the type of animal you have. The American Veterinary Medical Association found that 36.5% of US households own dogs and 30.4% have cats. Dog owners also spend more money than cats, who are apparently low maintenance.

See how much it costs to take care of a pet every month, ranked from least to most expensive.

Fish: $62.53 per month

source
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

Rabbits: $65 per month

source
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Mice or rats: $80 per month

source
Kirill Kurashov/Shutterstock

Cats: $92.98 per month

source
Esin Deniz/Shutterstock

Birds: $113.89 per month

source
Kevin Jones/flickr

Reptiles or turtles: $116.63 per month

source
Belikart/Shutterstock

Dogs: $139.80 per month

source
michaleheim/Shutterstock

Others: $351.67

source
Rusla Ruseyn/Shutterstock