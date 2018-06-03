How much it will cost you to live in 11 popular expat cities

Rosie Fitzmaurice, Business Insider US
If you've always fancied a slice of Sydney life, then scroll down for how much it'd cost you to live there as an expat.

Mo Wu/Shutterstock

  • Many people dream of packing it all in and relocating to warmer climes or simply to discover a new city, culture, or language.
  • UBS has ranked global cities in terms of what it would cost expats to live there as a family for one month.
  • If you can’t quite afford the price tag of Geneva, then why not consider Buenos Aires or Santiago, where living costs are a fraction of the price – Spanish lessons included.

Many people dream of packing it all in and relocating to warmer climes or simply to a new city to discover another culture or language. If you’re curious as to how much it would cost you to move abroad, then you’re in luck, as UBS recently published a ranking of the cost of living in cities around the world.

The report estimated how much a family with kids would spend over a month in each city, taking into account the average cost of local “basic expenses,” such as food, household goods, and clothing, and local “expat extras,” including rent for a two-bed furnished apartment, international school fees, language lessons, and – in case you’re feeling flush – even household help twice a month.

So from Buenos Aires, to Sydney, Dubai, and Amsterdam scroll down to find out the average living cost for an expat in each city, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

11. Buenos Aires, Argentina — $3,230.90 (£2,428.07).

The bright colours of Caminito street in Buenos Aires’ La Boca neighbourhood.
Shutterstock/Jess Kraft

Basic expenses: $1,125.16

Expat extras: $2,105.74

10. Bangkok, Thailand — $3,443.51 (£2,587.85).

Khao San Road is a backpacker’s paradise.
Jan Schneckenhaus/Shutterstock

Basic expenses: $1,480.25

Expat extras: $1,963.26

9. Santiago de Chile, Chile — $3,960.56 (£2,976.42).

Pablo Rogat/Shutterstock

Basic expenses: $1,232.55

Expat extras: $2,728.01

8. Sydney, Australia — $4,779.12 (£3,591.58).

A crowded Bondi Beach in Sydney.
Mo Wu/Shutterstock

Basic expenses $1,792.15

Expat extras $2,986.97

7. Toronto, Canada — $5,077.28 (£3,815.65).

Domenic Gareri/Shutterstock

Basic expenses: $1,443.17

Expat expenses: $3,634.12

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands — $5,185.62 (£3,897.07).

Shutterstock

Basic expenses: $1,302.73

Expat expenses: $3,882.89

5. Hong Kong — $5,306.12 (£3,987.63).

Shutterstock/cozyta

Basic expenses: $1,451.46

Expat extras: $3,854.66

4. Frankfurt, Germany — $5,315.26 (£3,994.50).

Shutterstock

Basic expenses: $1,172.95

Expat extras: $4,142.30

3. Dubai, UAE — $5,856.99 (£4,401.62).

Shutterstock/RastoS

Basic expenses: $1,311.10

Expat extras: $4,545.89

2. Brussels, Belgium — $6,159.22 (£4,628.75).

Shutterstock/MarinaDa

Basic expenses: $1,431.18

Expat expenses: $4,728.04

1. Geneva, Switzerland — $6,326.73 (£4,754.63).

Mike Hewitt/Getty

Basic expenses: $2,099.30

Expat extras: $4,227.43