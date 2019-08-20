From luxury yachts to private beachfront mansions: this is how much it costs to vacation like a Kardashian

caption The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their luxurious vacations. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Soori Bali

The Kardashian-Jenner family are known for their uber-luxurious lifestyles, especially when it comes to travel.

From $250 million yachts to glamorous mountainside retreats, vacationing like a Kardashian can cost you a pretty penny.

We looked into how much it would cost to vacation like a Kardashian, from how they travel to their destination, to what they eat and where they stay.

If the Kardashian-Jenners are good at one thing, it’s knowing how to plan elaborate and luxurious vacations.

Whether they’re lounging beachside in Punta Mita, Mexico or catching the season’s hottest shows at Paris Fashion Week, the Kardashians often shell out thousands of dollars to house, feed, and entertain all members of the family while they’re away.

Even when just a few members of the Kardashian family go on vacation, they make sure to do it in style.

We looked at how much money the Kardashians have spent on past vacations, from how they travel to where they stay and the food they eat.

Here’s how much it costs to vacation like a Kardashian.

HOW THEY TRAVEL…In 2018, it was reported that Kim and Kanye traveled on vacation via a private double-decker Boeing 747.

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In a series of Instagram videos, Kim showed the exterior and interior of the plane, which seats up to 660 people and features luxury bedrooms, bathrooms, a dining room, and an office.

Kardashian was quite obviously excited to travel on the luxury jet, as she can be heard saying, “So this is what a private 747 is like, you guys. I’ve never been on one before so I’m like ‘Oh my god!”

PrivateFly, a global booking service for private jet charter flights, spoke to Refinery29 about the jet’s specifics and cost to operate.

“The particular plane Kanye and Kim were on is privately owned. As such, we can only estimate as to the cost required to operate it, but it’s in the neighborhood of $200,000 per hour. To put it in perspective, Air Force One is a 747-200, a slightly bigger version of the same model, and costs about $250,000 an hour to operate,” Adam Twidel, CEO of PrivateFly, explained.

This extravagant mode of transportation is over-the-top – even for the Kardashians. Most Kardashian vacations begin with a smaller private jet, or sometimes two if the whole family is going. While the family is used to flying on private jets, the ones commonly depicted on the show and on Instagram are much smaller and therefore less expensive.

The overall cost of chartering a private jet depends on the size of the plane and the flight time.

According to Air Charter Service, those chartering a private plane should expect to pay around $1,300 to $3,000 per flying hour for a smaller jet, $4,000 to $8,000 per flying hour for a “midsize to super-midsize jet,” and $8,600 to $13,000 per flying hour for a large private jet.

On Kylie Jenner’s recent trip to Italy for her 22nd birthday, she enjoyed boating around the Italian coastline with boyfriend Travis Scott.

caption Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy. source Tom Murray / Business Insider

The average cost of renting a small yacht in Portofino (like the one Kylie has been posting to Instagram) is around $50,000 per week, according to Charter World.

Kourtney Kardashian also enjoys boating around Italy and other glamorous destinations when she goes on vacation.

According to Charter World, one of Kardashians’ favorite yachts to charter is the “Sealyon” motor yacht, which she rented for a 2016 family vacation across Portofino, Capri, and Ponza. It costs $110,000 per week, not including expenses.

Luxury boats are arguably a staple on most Kardashian-Jenner vacays. On a recent Kylie Skin trip, Kylie and her crew were seen lounging and hanging out on a “Nautique,” which costs $1,498.99 per day to charter, according to Boatsetter.

WHERE THEY STAY…The Kardashians have stayed in some of the most luxurious vacation spots in the world. Here’s how much it would cost to stay in some of these Kardashian-approved hotels, resorts, and more.

caption The Presidential Villas at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort and Spa. source Robb Report

During the filming of season six of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the family set off on a lavish trip to Bora Bora to celebrate the 20th wedding anniversary of then-married Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as commemorate the couple’s vow renewal.

The Kardashian-Jenners stayed in two $5,000-a-night Presidential villas at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort and Spa. According to PR Newswire, the villas the family stayed in are “the only two-story overwater villas in French Polynesia.” Each villa features a private pool and deck, as well as 360-degree ocean views. The villas are completely secluded from the rest of the resort, allowing America’s most famous family to truly kick back and relax.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian stayed at Soori Bali during a trip celebrating Kim’s 38th birthday. They brought along their children for the relaxing (and lavish) vacation.

caption The ten-bedroom residence Soori Estate at Soori Bali. source Soori Bali

The famous family stayed in the resort’s ten-bedroom beachfront residence, Soori Estate, which accommodates twenty people. They stayed for five days, which, according to a representative of Soori Bali, would have cost them upwards of $10,000 per night.

The estate includes a personal gym, spa, and other luxurious amenities, along with stunning views of the Indian Ocean.

Both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian shared photos to their Instagram accounts by the estate’s main infinity pool. The estate has six pools in total.

Khloe Kardashian also took photos for her Instagram page on the resort’s black sand beach.

For Kourtney’s 38th birthday, she, Kim, and a group of their closest girlfriends took a trip to Casa Aramara, a private beachside estate in Punta Mita, Mexico.

caption The beach of Casa Aramara. source Casa Amara

Casa Aramara touts on their website that the Kardashians have stayed at the luxury estate, which is owned by Kardashian family-friend Joe Francis. Guests can enjoy white sand beaches, 5-star dining options, and luxury amenities.

Nightly rates at Casa Aramara range from $13,000 to $35,000 USD – roughly what some Americans make in an entire year. According to Architectural Digest, the estate comes equipped with a 30-person staff to attend to your every need, 24 hours per day. The villa also features two heated pools, a Jacuzzi, on-call DJ services, and an “in-room button” mysteriously labeled “anything,” which allows guests to request anything they so choose.

AD also reports that guests can arrange for firework displays on the private beach.

When they’re not soaking up the sun, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also retreat to the mountains. Kourtney Kardashian has spent time at the exclusive Miraval Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona, where wellness-related activities abound.

caption Villa at Miraval Arizona. source Miraval Arizona

“Scott and I went to Tucson, Arizona where I lived for two and a half years when I went to the University of Arizona. We went to spend some alone time at Miraval for two nights which was gorgeous, relaxing and energizing,” Kourtney wrote on her Celebuzz blog in December 2013, before the couple split in 2015.

Rooms at Miraval Arizona start at $1,000 per night. The luxury wellness spa features “casita-style” suites as well as private villas, perfect for celebrities looking to get away and enjoy some privacy. The luxurious resort also offers guests more than 120 complimentary wellness activities, lectures, and weekly fitness classes.

It’s no wonder that wellness-obsessed Kourtney enjoyed her time at this vacation spot nestled in the Arizona mountains.

Kourtney has also spent time at the Amangiri mountain resort in Utah — in May 2018, the star visited with then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima for his birthday.

caption The Amangiri suite. source Aman

The suite Kourtney Kardashian and her model beau stayed in costs anywhere from $1,800 to $3,700 per night, depending on availability and the time of year you choose to visit. It features desert views, a private swimming pool, a sun deck, fire pit, bar area, and private sky terrace.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Kourtney could be seen drinking a collagen drink (which she sells through her latest venture, Poosh) with the resort’s sweeping mountain views in the background.

Amangiri also allows guests to explore the nearby red rock country, one of the greatest natural wonders in the United States. Kourtney took full advantage of the nearby access to the red rocks, posting a photo to Instagram in a stylish orange outfit that matched the nearby surroundings.

On a family ski trip to Park City, Utah in February 2018, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kim stayed at the Montage resort in Deer Valley.

caption Park City, Utah. source Johnny Adolphson/Shutterstock

According to Elle, the Kardashian-Jenners stayed in a four-bedroom private residence, which costs roughly $8,000 dollars a night. The luxurious lodging features large private balconies perfect for viewing the nearby mountainscapes, an indoor pool, and multiple hot tubs.

The sisters hit the slopes, of course making sure to document every memorable moment.

According to Health, full-day tickets for the slopes cost $135 for adults – though we doubt that made a dent in the millionaires’ pockets.

Recently, for the young billionaire’s 22nd birthday, Kylie Jenner rented out a $250 million superyacht off the Amalfi coast of Italy. The luxury boat accommodates up to 22 guests and costs $1.25 million per week, plus expenses.

caption An aerial view of the ship. source Camper & Nicholsons International

The luxury yacht is equipped with a beach club, swimming pool, plunge pool, experiential showers, a complete spa with a sauna, a Turkish bath, and a massage room. It takes a 31-person crew to man the boat.

Business Insider reports that the interior was designed by Andrew Winch, an “internationally renowned English yacht designer.” The yacht has also received the award of “Yacht of the Year Over 82 Meters” at the 2014 World Superyacht Awards.

WHAT THEY EAT…The Kardashian sisters are known for their strict diet and exercise regimens. However, when they go on vacation, they take it as an opportunity to splurge a little more.

caption Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban seen out in Manhattan for NY Pizza on May 15, 2017 in New York City. source Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

During a trip to New York City in 2017, Kim and Khloe Kardashian stopped by Joe’s Pizza in Greenwich Village. This might be one of the few vacation habits most people could replicate. A slice of cheese pizza from this iconic pizza spot only costs $2.75.

During Kylie Jenner’s recent birthday trip to Italy, she shared a snap of a gorgeous charcuterie plate with her millions of followers.

Though we can’t put an exact price on that spread, we’ve got to think that much focaccia bread and prosciutto can’t come cheap.

Kylie’s group also dined at Zass, a Michelin-starred restaurant overlooking the sea in Positano, Italy.

caption The view from the terrace of Zass in Positano, Italy. source Andrea K./Yelp

Kylie Jenner, along with boyfriend Travis Scott, friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble, enjoyed a meal out in Positano at Zass, according to a report published by E!.

The restaurant has received a One Michelin Star, and menu items are reportedly priced between €77 and €133, or $85.43 USD and $147.56 USD.