THE MONEY PRIMARY: Fundraising can make or break a presidential campaign — here’s how much 2020 Democrats have brought in so far

The first fundraising quarter of 2019 ended Friday, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are beginning to report how much money they’ve raised so far.

The 16 Democrats running for president are fiercely competing for donations in order to rise to the front of the pack in one of the most crowded fields in recent history.

Sen. Bernie Sanders currently leads the pack with $18.2 million in reported donations, followed by Kamala Harris with $12 million, Beto O’Rourke with $9 million, Pete Buttigieg with $7 million, and Andrew Yang with $1.7 million.

There are currently 16 Democrats in the 2020 primary field so far with more expected to join the race – and they’ll be fiercely competing for donations in order to rise to the front of the pack in one of the most crowded fields in recent history.

Almost all of the Democratic contenders have pledged to run grassroots campaigns, with many rejecting donations from corporate PACs, federal lobbyists, and fossil fuel companies. Sen. Elizabeth Warren even went as far as to completely swear off expensive private fundraisers altogether.

The Democratic National Committee raised the fundraising stakes even more by requiring 2020 Democrats to either reach 1% in three national polls or secure donations from 65,000 individuals to qualify for the Democratic primary debates in June.

While 2020 contenders aren’t required to officially file quarterly fundraising reports with the FEC until April 15, many will unofficially announce their fundraising totals over the coming days. This post will be updated as more candidates announce their totals.

Here are all the 2020 candidates who have announced their first-quarter fundraising and how much they’ve raised:

Entrepreneur and long-shot presidential candidate Andrew Yang reported raising $1.7 million from 80,000 donors who donated an average of just $17.92 in March and February alone, far outpacing the $659,000 he raised between October 2017 and December 2018.

Source: The Daily Beast

Pete Buttigieg, the 37 year-old mayor of South, Bend Indiana is gaining traction on the national stage, and raised $7 million in 2019’s first quarter.

Source: Politico

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced raising $9.4 million in the first 18 days of his candidacy, an average of $522,000 per day. His campaign said the average donation size was $43, and 98% of contributions were under $200.

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Kamala Harris’ raised a total of $12 million from 218,000 donors who gave an average of $55 since announcing her candidacy in January, her campaign said.

caption US Senator Kamala Harris speaks onstage at The Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Human Rights Campaign

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced bringing in $18.2 million from 525,000 contributors, 99.5% of whom gave $100 or less, in the first six weeks of his campaign.

Source: Business Insider

