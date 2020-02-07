Here’s how much money you have to make to be in the top 1% in different countries around the world

source Scott Olson/Getty Images

The income needed to join the top 1% of earners varies greatly from country to country.

According to a list compiled by Bloomberg, it takes about $488,000 to be in the top 1% in the United States, but it takes about half that to join the top 1% in Australia.

Here’s a ranking of how much you need to earn to join the top 1% in countries around the world, and what the average incomes in those countries are, according to a list compiled by Business Insider.

India: $77,000

The average income in India is $2,020.

China: $107,000

The average income in China is $9,470.

Italy: $169,000

The average income in Italy is $33,560.

Brazil: $176,000

The average income in Brazil is $9,140.

South Africa: $188,000

The average income in South Africa is $5,750.

Canada: $201,000

The average income in Canada is $44,860.

France: $221,000

The average income in France is $41,070.

Australia: $246,000

The average income in Australia is $53,190.

United Kingdom: $248,000

The average income in the United Kingdom is $41,330.

Germany: $277,000

The average income in Germany is $47,450.

Bahrain: $485,000

The average income in Bahrain is $47,436, according to Salary Explorer.

United States: $488,000

The average income in the United States is $62,850.

Singapore: $722,000

The average income in Singapore is $58,770.

United Arab Emirates: $922,000

The average income in the United Arab Emirates is $40,880.