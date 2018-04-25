Starting salaries in 18 European nations, ranked from lowest to highest

source Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

For many of us, securing a job after university is a huge task, requiring countless applications, seemingly dozens of interviews, and many disheartening rejections.

But once you’ve got your foot on that ladder, a first professional job can be a lucrative business, with salaries in some European nations exceeding $90,000 for entry level positions, according to data from consultancy Willis Towers Watson released on Thursday.

Across Europe, salaries vary wildly, with the gap between the first and last universities on this list more than $55,000 (£40,000), but the best paid professionals are generally in Northern European countries, the continent’s most prosperous nations.

Check out where in Europe young professionals pick up the biggest paychecks below.

18. Portugal — $22,630 (£16,229)

17. Greece — $25,132 (£18,023)

16. Slovenia — $29,414 (£21,094)

15. Spain — $32,157 (£23,061)

14. United Kingdom — $36,256 (£26,000)

13. Italy — $36,896 (£26,459)

12. France — $41,877 (£30,031)

11. Ireland — $42,864 (£30,739)

10. Finland — $46,299 (£33,202)

9. Sweden — $47,152 (£33,814)

8. Netherlands — $47,627 (£34,155)

7. Austria — $50,009 (£35,863)

6. Belgium — $50,967 (£36,550)

5. Luxembourg — $55,718 (£39,957)

4. Germany — $56,685 (£40,650)

3. Norway — $59,713 (£42,822)

2. Denmark — $63,021 (£45,194)

1. Switzerland — $96,160 (£68,959)