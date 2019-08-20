Here’s how much 30 staffers earn annually in the White House

caption Not everyone in the White House is making a ton of money. source Drew Angerer/ Getty

The White House has over 400 employees and their salaries range from $30,000 to $400,000.

President Donald Trump earns $400,000 per year, while Vice President Mike Pence makes $230,700 annually.

The highest-paid employee – excluding the president – is John Czwartacki, with a $239,595 salary, while Christopher Liddell is the lowest-paid employee with a $30,000 salary.

Most of Trump’s advisors and secretaries make $183,000, but advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have no salary.

The White House also employs stenographers, calligraphers, digital designers, and travel managers.

While most of Trump’s advisors and secretaries earn $183,000 per year, some employees are earning much less than six figures despite working in the administration, according to the latest report on White House office personnel from June 28, 2019.

From policy advisors to calligraphers, keep reading to find out what everyone makes in the White House from the highest-paid employee to the lowest.

President Donald Trump makes $400,000 per year.

Since taking office, President Trump has donated his salary of $400,000 to different departments in the government. He donated his 2019 second-quarter earnings to the Office of the Surgeon General.

John Czwartacki, the senior adviser to the chief of staff for strategy and stakeholder engagement, makes $239,595 per year.

John Czwartacki is the highest-paid staffer in the White House, out-earning even his boss, the chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. As the former chief communications officer at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Czwartacki acts as an important advisor to Mulvaney.

Vice President Mike Pence makes $230,700 per year.

Vice President Pence received a 1.9% salary raise in 2019.

John “Mick” Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, makes $203,500 per year.

In 2018, Mick Mulvaney was chosen as the acting chief of staff. This role typically includes hiring White House staff members, organizing the president’s schedule, and advising the president on policy.

John Bolton, the assistant to the president for national security affairs, makes $183,000 per year.

John Bolton advises President Trump on national security in relation to Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Bolton has been described as Trump’s “war whisperer.”

Stephen Miller, the assistant to the president and senior advisor for policy, makes $183,000 per year.

While Stephen Miller wrote President Trump’s first State of the Union address, he is now known as the force behind the administration’s tough stance on immigration policy. Miller has also pushed Trump’s agenda to build a wall at the border of Mexico. He is often referred to as Trump’s right-hand man.

Kellyanne Conway, the assistant to the president and senior counselor, makes $183,000 per year.

Kellyanne Conway started as President Trump’s campaign manager in 2016. Since then, she has been named as a counselor to the president and often makes television appearances.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former press secretary, earned $183,000 per year.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepped down as press secretary in 2019, and now, Stephanie Grisham has taken on the role.

Stephanie Grisham, the assistant to the president and press secretary, makes $183,000 per year.

Stephanie Grisham became the press secretary after Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepped down in 2019. Grisham used to be the deputy chief of staff for the First Lady, making $183,000. Grisham continues to be the First Lady’s spokesperson.

Mercedes Schlapp, the assistant to the president and senior advisor for strategic communications, makes $183,000 per year.

Mercedes Schlapp worked on the communications team when she joined the White House in 2017, but it was announced she will be leaving to start focusing on President Trumps’ re-election campaign.

Brooke Rollins, the assistant to the president for strategic initiatives, makes $183,000 per year.

Brooke Rollins is a prison reform activist and works with President Trump to apply “private sector solutions to the nation’s problems,” according to The Daily Beast.

Pasquale Cipollone, the counsel to the president, makes $183,000 per year.

Pasquale Cipollone advises President Trump on all legal matters. Politico has reported that the president refers to Cipollone as “Mr. Attorney.”

Emma Doyle, the assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, makes $183,000.

Emma Doyle works closely with Mick Mulvaney, the president’s chief of staff.

The executive clerk makes $165,417 per year in the White House.

The clerk acts as a middle man for official documents sent between Congress and the president. David Kalbaugh, the current executive clerk, is responsible for reviewing and preparing documents such as executive orders, bills, and messages.

Madeleine Westerhout, the special assistant to the president and director of oval office operations, makes $145,000 per year.

Madeleine Westerhout started as President Trump’s special assistant in 2017, earning $95,000 per year.

Most speechwriters in the White House make $120,000 annually.

However, William Gribbin Jr., a special assistant to the president and speechwriter, makes $106,000 per year.

Nicole Frazier, the director of strategic partnerships and African American outreach, makes $106,000 per year.

Nicole Frazier was hired in 2019 to fill the African American outreach role that was once held by Omarosa Manigault Newman before she was fired in 2017.

The chief calligrapher makes $99,400 per year.

The chief calligrapher’s office is responsible for handwriting invitations, documents, and letters for the White House. The office also addresses envelopes using calligraphy – one time having to address almost 20,000 envelopes.

The director of stenography makes $95,500 per year.

President Barack Obama’s former stenographer, Beck Dorey-Stein, told NPR that she had to “stalk” the president to transcribe every word that he said, especially when speaking to press or the public. The stenographer’s job is to make sure there is no “miscommunication or confusion.”

The director of video production makes $86,200 per year in the White House.

Film and video editors that don’t work at the White House typically make $86,830 per year, while producers and directors make $89,840.

The director of writers for presidential correspondence makes $72,700 per year.

President Barack Obama’s former director of writers for presidential correspondence, Fiona Reeves, told Slate that she used to read 200 to 400 letters from the general public every day. She would then choose ten of those letters to be included in the president’s evening briefing book. Reeves would also have to channel Obama’s voice to answer some of the letters.

The records management analyst earns $66,900 per year.

The records management analyst is responsible for “analyzing documents, scanning, and indexing them” and “tracking them to offices and agencies within the Executive Office of the President and the rest of the federal government,” according to the job description.

The travel manager makes $58,200 per year in the White House.

Travel agents and planners who don’t work at the White House typically make $42,720 per year.

Some operation managers earn $53,000 per year in the White House.

Other operation managers at the White House earn between $58,000 and $72,700 annually. On the other hand, operation managers who don’t work at the White House typically take home $123,880 per year.

The West Wing receptionist makes $48,800 per year at the White House.

Receptionists that don’t work at the White House typically make $30,350 per year.

Most executive assistants make $48,000 per year in the White House.

Some executive assistants in the White House, like Sara Grove and Kathryn Lair, make a bit over $50,000. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants who don’t work at the White House typically make $61,550 annually.

Most research associates in the White House earn $48,000 per year.

One research associate in the White House, Macy Mount, earns $57,510 annually.

A junior digital designer makes $43,600 per year in the White House.

Graphic designers who don’t work at the White House typically make $54,680 per year.

Christopher Liddell, the assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, makes $30,000 per year.

Christopher Liddell is responsible for “overseeing the Administration’s efforts to streamline the Federal Government’s regulatory process and modernize its technology systems,” according to the White House website. Lidell earns the lowest salary in the White House.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner make no money working at the White House.

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is an advisor to the president but makes zero dollars from the role. Likewise, her husband, Jared Kushner, is an assistant to the president and senior advisor and does not have a salary.